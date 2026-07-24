New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro's manufacturing arm L&T Heavy Engineering has bagged a series of international orders totalling up to Rs 5,000 crores across five major regions, as per an exchange filing.

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These orders have come from Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Europe, which include expansion projects from one of the largest industrial giants of Africa.

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"The business has secured orders from Africa's largest industrial conglomerate, Dangote Group, for a mega refinery and multi-train fertiliser expansion projects in Nigeria and Ethiopia," the exchange filing said.

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The scope of the order includes the supply of critical process equipment, including the world's largest Fluid Catalytic Cracking Reactor Regenerator Package, along with key urea and ammonia equipment.

Additionally, the business has bagged multiple orders for an LNG project in Canada. The company said in its exchange filing that "...it has won a repeat order from a Japanese customer for the manufacture and supply of Heat Exchangers and Absorbers for an LNG project in Canada."

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The filing further added that L&T Heavy Engineering has also bagged orders for its core equipment including coke drums, fractionator columns and heat exchangers from customers in Spain, US and Brazil.

Anil Parab, Whole-time Director & Sr Executive Vice President - Manufacturing, L&T, said: "These orders reaffirm the trust and confidence that customers place in L&T's world-class manufacturing capabilities and its consistent track record of delivering highquality process equipment to global clients."

L&T's Metals & Minerals (M&M) business vertical also secured multiple orders totaling up to Rs 15,000 crore from domestic metals and mining companies, the company added in an exchange filing dated July 20.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, high-tech manufacturing, products and services across diverse sectors and geographies. The company boasts a market cap of Rs 5,12,796.17 crore as of July 24, as per BSE.

The shares of L&T were trading at around Rs 3727, down 66.60 points or -1.76 per cent at the time of reporting. (ANI)

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