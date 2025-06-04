LTTS and Tennant Company Sign Strategic Agreement to Advance Sustainable New Product Development

BusinessWire India

Minneapolis (Minnesota) [US] / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global engineering and technology services company, signed a strategic agreement with Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in sustainable cleaning solutions. As part of the agreement, LTTS will set up a dedicated state-of-the-art Offshore Development Center (ODC) with a scalable engineering team to support Tennant's efforts across New Product Development, product Life Cycle Management, and key business functions.

This strategic work between the two companies aims to accelerate the development of cutting-edge industrial cleaning technologies, leveraging LTTS' deep expertise in embedded systems, expertise in IoT (Internet of Things) and digital engineering to drive efficiency and sustainability. It also reflects LTTS' broader commitment to advancing its sustainability vision by fostering eco-friendly and energy-efficient engineering solutions that contribute to a greener future.

With a dedicated team of highly skilled engineers, the ODC will focus on enhancing Tennant's product innovation, optimizing performance, and integrating smart automation into its industrial cleaning portfolio. The collaboration also sets the stage for broader innovation in emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Speaking about the strategic agreement, Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President - Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services, stated, "As Tennant continues to redefine industrial cleaning through innovation and a strong commitment to a greener future, LTTS is proud to collaborate in advancing next-generation solutions in its Sustainability segment. By leveraging our expertise in engineering design, manufacturing, and supply chain optimization, we are committed to enabling intelligent, responsible products, enhancing efficiencies, and supporting Tennant's growth in emerging technologies to build a sustainable and responsible tomorrow."

"Working with LTTS enables us to harness world-class engineering capabilities and accelerate our product roadmap. Reinforcing a shared commitment to pioneering transformative solutions, the dedicated ODC will play a crucial role in driving new innovations that align with our mission to create a cleaner, safer, and healthier world," said Pat Schottler, Chief Marketing & Technology Officer for Tennant Company.

