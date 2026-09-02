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Home / Business / LUB Mumbai Western Delegation Meets Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal Ji

LUB Mumbai Western Delegation Meets Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal Ji

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ANI
Updated At : 01:22 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Jogani Technologies

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: A delegation of Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) Mumbai Western, led by its President Shri Mahesh Jogani Ji, met Shri Piyush Goyal Ji, Hon'ble Member of Parliament from Mumbai North and Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

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During the meeting, the delegation discussed various matters concerning the growth, development and strengthening of MSMEs in Mumbai. The delegation also apprised the Hon'ble Minister of the ongoing activities and initiatives of Laghu Udyog Bharati aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and promoting the interests of the MSME sector.

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Shri Piyush Goyal Ji assured the delegation of his continued support and cooperation for MSMEs and the activities of Laghu Udyog Bharati in Mumbai. He appreciated the efforts being undertaken by LUB towards strengthening the MSME ecosystem and empowering small and medium entrepreneurs.

The meeting further reinforced Laghu Udyog Bharati's commitment to working closely with the Government towards the growth of MSMEs, ease of doing business and building a stronger industrial ecosystem in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jogani Technologies. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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