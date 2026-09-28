Luckin Coffee Celebrates 100 Stores in Singapore

A Milestone in Building a World-Class Coffee Brand

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luckin Coffee Inc. ("Luckin Coffee", "Luckin" or the "Company") (OTC: LKNCY) today announced the opening of its 100th store in Singapore. After launching its international operations in Singapore in 2023, Luckin Coffee has grown into the second-largest coffee chain by store count locally, with over 1.9 million cumulative transacting customers in the local market, establishing Singapore as a key benchmark for its global expansion.

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Representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Singapore, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), Temasek, CapitaLand and the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) joined Luckin Coffee's executive team at the opening ceremony of the 100th store.

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Singapore boasts one of the world's most dynamic coffee landscapes — where deep-rooted daily habits meet a rich, diverse coffee culture. Its highly inclusive and pro-innovation business environment makes it a key hub connecting Asia to global markets. "In 2023, it became our very first home outside China, guided by our vision to build a world-class coffee brand, woven into everyone's daily life," said Mr. David Li, Chairman of Luckin Coffee. "Three years on, that bold step has paid off. Today, Luckin is proud to stand as Singapore's second-largest coffee chain by store count. Our growth is driven by deep localization — adapting our digital capabilities, continuous product innovation, and global supply chain to Singapore's unique market. Singapore also proves that our model travels well."

Tailored to local consumer preferences, Luckin has launched over 130 innovative products in Singapore, including locally exclusive, Southeast Asian flavor-inspired offering such as the pandan, brown sugar and Milo series, which have earned favorable market feedback. Two of its signature drinks — Coconut Latte and Little Butter Latte — have each surpassed 2 million cups in cumulative local sales. Luckin has also adapted its product offerings to meet local wellness preferences and comply with Singapore's mandatory Nutri‑Grade grading system, introduced by the Ministry of Health (MOH). Since January 2026, all beverages on Luckin Coffee's menu in Singapore have been rated from Grade C and above, reflecting the Company's efforts to offer choices that balance taste with healthier options.

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Luckin Coffee's store network in Singapore spans prime commercial zones, residential estates, transport hubs, hospitals and universities, serving a diverse mix of office workers, local residents and international tourists. Luckin has opened its 100th store in Bugis, a key transport nexus blending historic heritage and modern vibrancy. The area's diverse and youthful customer profile closely aligns with Luckin's brand positioning, demonstrating the brand's growing local roots and closer connections with diverse consumer groups. Constructed to LEED Gold certification standards, the outlet also extends Luckin's green and low‑carbon commitments to its global operations.

The Singapore journey demonstrates that the Company's business model is internationally adaptable, strengthening its confidence in global expansion. Singapore also exemplifies Luckin's growing footprint: as of today, the brand has served over 500 million customers and operated more than 38,000 stores across China, Singapore, Malaysia and the United States.

As it advances its global expansion, Luckin is committed to delivering sustainable social value alongside commercial success and creating benefits for the communities across the markets it serves. With its local operations growing steadily, Luckin's Singapore team now stands at over 860 employees, generating lasting local employment. Marking the opening of its 100th store in Singapore, the brand has launched a new local community initiative: a long‑term partnership with the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), a public healthcare institution, and its affiliated charity, Woodbridge Hospital Charity Fund (WHCF), to promote public awareness of mental health. Earlier, Luckin Coffee collaborated with WHCF and IMH to showcase and sell art merchandise created by mental health service users at its outlets, turning everyday purchases into a way to support the community. Together, its social outreach and green operations bring the Company's "Being a Force for a Brighter Future" sustainability strategy to life in overseas markets.

"We are heartened to see Luckin deepen its presence in Singapore, creating job opportunities and contributing to the community. As Luckin grows as an international brand, we look forward to working closely with the company to strengthen Singapore's role as a key hub supporting its global growth ambitions," said Mr. NG Ming Liang, Global Enterprises, EDB.

On the supply chain side, Luckin leverages the scale of its consumer demand to build connections with coffee-growing and other raw ingredient-producing regions worldwide. Sourcing quality coffee beans from Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, and Yunnan, China, and other agricultural products such as coconuts from Indonesia, Luckin drives the collaborative development of the global coffee value chain through large-scale procurement and sustained investment in local farming communities.

Mr. Victor Queiroz, Chief Representative of ApexBrasil for the APAC region, congratulated Luckin Coffee on its global milestone and said: "Luckin Coffee has been a reliable partner for ApexBrasil and a vital conduit bringing Brazil's coffee and culture to Chinese and global markets. With a diverse consumer base and open business environment, Singapore serves as an ideal gateway for Brazilian coffee to reach broader markets across the Asia-Pacific. Moving ahead, we aim to use coffee as a bridge to collaborate with Luckin and other regional partners to unlock greater value across the coffee sector."

2026 marks the 36th anniversary of China-Singapore diplomatic ties. The long-lasting friendship between the two nations has provided a solid foundation for cross-border business partnership and cooperations. Luckin Coffee was invited by the Chinese Embassy in Singapore to serve as the coffee partner for its National Day reception commemorating the 77th anniversary of the Chinese National Day, underscoring how coffee can bridge people and cultures.

"Our focus extends far beyond scale — we remain committed to creating lasting value and positive social impact in every community we serve. Looking ahead, we will continue deepening our presence in Singapore, elevating daily coffee experiences, and creating enduring value for our community", said David Li.

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