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Home / Business / Lufthansa launches high-speed in-flight internet powered by Starlink

Lufthansa launches high-speed in-flight internet powered by Starlink

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ANI
Updated At : 08:38 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Lufthansa has begun commercial operations of its Starlink-powered high-speed Wi-Fi, with CEO Jens Ritter activating the service aboard its first equipped Airbus A320neo on August 19, as the airline targets the rollout of the technology across around 850 aircraft throughout the Lufthansa Group by 2029, as per a company statement.

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The new onboard Wi-Fi service provides free, high-speed internet connectivity, enabling passengers to access cloud-based work platforms and other high-bandwidth applications during flights.

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"On 19 August 2026, a Lufthansa aircraft took off for the first time with the new Lufthansa Group Wi-Fi powered by Starlink. An Airbus A320neo bearing the registration "D-AINM" is leading the way, making it the first aircraft in the entire Lufthansa Group fleet to feature the new high-speed service," the airline said adding, "From now on, the aircraft will operate scheduled services as the first in the Lufthansa fleet to feature the new technology."

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The Wi-Fi can be connected with multiple devices simultaneously; however, active participation in voice and video calls is not permitted by the airline. Also, actively recording and transmitting live video content, with or without audio, is not permitted.

Furthermore, "Lufthansa Group Wi-Fi is free of charge for members of a Lufthansa Group loyalty programme and for Travel ID users," the company said.

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The Lufthansa Group Wi-Fi is currently available only on selected aircraft, and passengers cannot yet check its availability before travel. As more aircraft are equipped with the service, Lufthansa Group airlines will introduce a flight search feature on their websites to allow passengers to check Wi-Fi availability, the company said.

The airline also plans to add flight-related information and services to the portal in the future.

Passengers can access the onboard Wi-Fi using their Travel ID or Miles & More membership. First, they need to enable the flight mode and turn on Wi-Fi on their devices, then select the "Lufthansa Group Wi-Fi" network.

They will be automatically redirected to the login portal after connecting; if the portal does not open, passengers can enter wifi.lufthansa.com in their browser and follow the on-screen instructions to access the internet.

Jens Ritter, CEO of Lufthansa Airlines said, "We are investing more than ever in our guests: in new aircraft, new services, greater choice on board and, of course, state-of-the-art and innovative technology. With Starlink, we will offer the fastest connectivity from take-off to landing, over oceans and deserts, and on short- and long-haul routes. That, too, is premium--and that is what Lufthansa stands for. The introduction of this service marks another milestone in the modernisation of Lufthansa."

The inaugural flight carried the aircraft, "November Mike", from Frankfurt to Rome at 12:15 p.m. as LH234. At an altitude of 10,000 metres, Lufthansa Airlines CEO Jens Ritter activated the new Wi-Fi system. The aircraft will now operate scheduled services as the first in the Lufthansa fleet equipped with the technology. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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