Luke Coutinho Announces Foundational Medicine and Lifestyle Certification, Level 1: Find Your Rhythm

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Luke Coutinho has announced the first edition of the Foundational Medicine and Lifestyle Certification, Level 1: Find Your Rhythm, a one-day immersive classroom experience to be held on Saturday, September 26, 2026, from 9 AM onwards at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

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Designed for those who want to understand health through a connected framework, the program brings together the principles of foundational medicine, nutrition, movement, emotional wellness, recovery, breathwork, and lifestyle. It is created not only for doctors, clinicians, healthcare professionals, nutritionists, health coaches, practitioners, researchers, educators, and corporate leaders but also for parents, caregivers, individuals with lived experience, lifelong learners, and anyone who wants to become a more informed changemaker in their family, workplace, or community.

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The certification is built around Luke Coutinho's proprietary Foundational Medicine framework. For over 15 years, Luke and Team Luke have worked with the belief that the body does not function in parts. Every symptom is part of a larger story, and better health begins when the foundations beneath that story are understood.

"Healthcare has never had more answers, yet chronic disease continues to rise. The future of health may not depend only on discovering more. It may depend on connecting what we have already learned," says Luke Coutinho. "Foundational Medicine is not here to replace existing disciplines. It is here to help connect them."

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Unlike a conventional seminar, Find Your Rhythm is designed as an interactive learning experience. Participants will trace real-world cases across the core foundations of human health, engage in classroom discussions, participate in reflection exercises, interact with faculty, and receive a certificate of participation on completion of the program assessment.

The experience begins before the classroom through welcome and preparatory resources, continues through the immersive day, and extends beyond the event with digital learning modules, founding community access, and a shareable Level 1 Foundational Medicine digital badge upon successful post-program case study submission.

The featured faculty includes Dr. Ganesh Nagarajan, GI & HPB Onco Surgery, Vice Chairman, Hepatobiliary Pancreatic & Gastrointestinal Onco Surgery, who brings senior clinical insight into recovery, nutrition, resilience, and the body as an integrated system

Joining him as faculty is Dr. Mukesh Thakur, Director - Internal Medicine, Acute Medicine & Clinical Transformation at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre. His work across internal medicine, acute care, clinical transformation, lifestyle, longevity, education, and healthcare delivery brings another evidence-led perspective to the classroom.

The first cohort is limited to 70 participants, creating an intimate format for meaningful dialogue, personal interaction, and deeper learning.

Program Details

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

Time: 9 AM onwards

Venue: Taj Lands End, Mumbai

Investment: ₹39,000 + GST

Applications: Now open

Contact: ankita.nair@lukecoutinho.com | clive@lukecoutinho.com

Details: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GsxpEKgBbJcVa9Jd9kmeZk8gl0KuDCTd/view

Disclaimer: This program is for educational purposes only and does not confer any professional qualification, license, or authorization to practice medicine, nutrition, lifestyle medicine, or any other healthcare profession.

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