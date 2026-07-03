LuLu Bengaluru Announces Its Biggest Sale of the Year: End of Season Sale Returns with Flat 50% Off, on July 9,10,11,12 - 2026

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3: Get set for four days of non stop shopping. LuLu Bengaluru is gearing up to bring back the city's biggest shopping spectacle, the "End of Season Sale (EOSS)", scheduled across July 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2026. Building on the overwhelming response to its previous edition earlier this year, the upcoming EOSS promises Flat 50% Off across a wide range of categories, once again marking the most anticipated discount sale on the LuLu calendar.

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Spanning the entire LuLu ecosystem in Bengaluru, the sale will be live across six locations, LuLu Hypermarket, LFS and LuLu Connect at LuLu Mall Rajajinagar;(nearest Metro Station - Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station). LuLu Daily, LuLu Connect and REO Fashions at VR Mall Whitefield, (nearest Metro Station - Singayyanapalya). LuLu Daily at Forum South Bengaluru, Falcon City, (nearest Metro Station - Konanakunte cross). LuLu Daily at M5 E-City Mall, Electronic City, (nearest Metro Station - Huskur road). Lulu Daily at Global Malls Divinity, Nayandhahalli, (nearest Metro Station - Nayadhahalli). and Lulu Hypermarket at Gopalan Grand Mall, C V Raman Nagar, (nearest Metro Station - Benninganahalli). From the latest fashion trends and cutting-edge electronics to daily groceries and home essentials, over 3000+ leading products are expected to participate, ensuring there's something for every wishlist at half the price.

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All LuLu outlets are also expected to extend their shopping hours until midnight, giving shoppers more time to explore the deals at a relaxed pace.

The flagship LuLu Mall Bengaluru at Rajajinagar will once again be the epicentre of the festivities, with live music and entertainment planned through the four days. For families, LuLu Funtura, Karnataka's largest indoor amusement park, will add to the fun with special activities and prizes for visitors.

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Mr. Noman Aziz Khan, Director of Karnataka, LuLu Group, said, "Our End of Season Sale has become one of the most loved shopping moments for Bengaluru, and this July we are bringing back the same energy with unbeatable offers across all our stores. We invite everyone to come, shop and celebrate with us".

The sale is expected to be further sweetened with special bank offers of up to 10% off on select cards, along with ample parking arranged across all locations to accommodate the expected footfall.

Mark your calendars for July 9,10,11,12 - 2026, and get ready to shop till you drop at LuLu Bengaluru.

About Lulu Hypermarket

Lulu Hypermarket provides you with an experienced convenience and variety in Lulu Mall Bangalore. Customers can discover a wide range of groceries, fresh produce, household items, electronics, fashion, and more under one roof. Lulu Hypermarket gives a comprehensive shopping experience that combines quality products with great value and customer service. Visit the LFS store for an exceptional shopping experience with diverse fashion choices that cater to every style. Explore a wide range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children, featuring both Indian and Western wear. Lulu Connect for reliable products, expert advice, and exceptional customer service that caters to all your tech needs. Discover a comprehensive range of smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and accessories. Discover the latest collection at REO Fashions, with everything from a wide range of colours and a variety of inner and outerwear to keep you cozy at the most affordable prices.

About Lulu Daily

Lulu Daily is a neighbourhood market concept by Lulu Group India, created to meet customers' daily shopping needs. These stores focus on providing a wide range of essentials, including fresh foods, groceries, and other daily necessities, all in a well-organized and easily accessible shopping environment. By bringing daily essentials closer to neighbourhoods, Lulu Daily strives to offer convenience, quality, and value under one roof, making it a go-to destination for customers seeking a reliable and hassle-free shopping experience.

For more enquiries:

Vishal S S

Head - Media, PR and Communications

Email - vishalss@luluindia.com

Contact - +91-7358680951, +91-9606451845

Bengaluru, Karnataka

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