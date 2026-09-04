LuLu Group Unveils LFS Redefining Style at LuLu Mall Rajajinagar, Bengaluru

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4: LuLu Group India today marked a defining moment in its retail journey with the launch of LFS, Style up with LFS at LuLu Mall, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. The store introduces a flagship fashion retail concept designed to redefine the shopping experience for style conscious customers in the city.

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Spread across dedicated zones for Men's, Women's, Kids', Ladies bags, accessories and Footwear categories, along with a BLSH (Fragrance, cosmetics and skincare) and Eye Express. LFS reflects our commitment to bringing the latest, most relevant and on-trend fashion experiences closer to home for the people of Bengaluru. With 100+ international brands across fashion, beauty, lifestyle and everyday essentials, we have created a destination where Gen Z, Millennials and fashion-forward shoppers can discover the latest styles, trends and global brands all under one roof.

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Designed around a world class retail experience, LFS features immersive store design and customer first service, offering shoppers in Bengaluru access to an international fashion landscape within a single, thoughtfully curated space. As part of the launch celebrations, shoppers gets exclusive offers on all new arrivals at LFS.

“At LuLu Group India, we understand that today’s consumers are looking for more than just products. They want great fashion, quality, variety, value and a seamless shopping experience. LFS is designed to meet these evolving demands by bringing together the best of international fashion and lifestyle at prices that offer great value, backed by the service and experience our customers expect. For Bengaluru’s young and style conscious shoppers, LFS is more than a store it is a destination to discover what’s new, stay ahead of the trends and find your next favourite look. This launch marks another significant step in our vision to redefine modern retail and bring world-class shopping experiences closer to the people of Karnataka,” said Mr. Noman Aziz Khan, Director – Karnataka, LuLu Group India

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With the opening of LFS Bengaluru, LuLu Group reinforces its commitment to redefining the shopping experience for style conscious customers across India.

About LuLu Group India

LuLu Group India is part of the globally renowned LuLu Group International, founded by Chairman Yusuff Ali M.A. With a presence spanning hypermarkets, shopping malls, and retail destinations across India and the world, LuLu Group is synonymous with quality, value, and community commitment. In Karnataka, the Group operates LuLu Mall Rajajinagar one of Bengaluru's largest and most visited retail destinations and a growing network of LuLu Hypermarket outlets across the city.

For more enquiries:

Vishal S S

Regional Head – Media, PR and Communications

Email – vishalss@luluinida.com

Contact – +91-7358680951, +91-9606451845, Bengaluru, Karnataka

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