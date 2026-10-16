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Home / Business / LuLu Hypermarket to open 1-lakh-sq-ft store in Greater Noida

LuLu Hypermarket to open 1-lakh-sq-ft store in Greater Noida

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:44 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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LuLu Hypermarket is set to open its new 1-lakh-sq-ft store at I-Thums Galleria Mall in Greater Noida on October 18, bringing its international retail experience to customers across Delhi-NCR. The store will offer a wide range of products, including imported goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, in-house bakery items, ready-to-eat food, household essentials, home appliances, mobile phones and laptops. Operating under the tagline “Har Zarurat Ka Naya Address”, the outlet aims to provide a comprehensive shopping experience under one roof. The launch marks LuLu Group’s 22nd hypermarket in India and strengthens its presence in the National Capital Region.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Jayakumar Gangadharan, Director – Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Telangana, said the group was committed to expanding its presence in Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region in line with the vision of Chairman Yusuf Ali MA. He said the new store would offer customers a premium shopping experience with a wide selection of daily essentials, imported products and the latest electronics. LuLu Group operates in more than 35 countries, with 24 shopping malls and over 285 retail stores globally. Its India portfolio includes nine LuLu International Shopping Malls and more than 20 hypermarkets.

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