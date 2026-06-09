LuLu Mall Bengaluru celebrates ‘Rooted at LuLu’ on World Environment Day

A Community-Driven Sustainability Initiative Encouraging Greener Habits and Celebrating Local Biodiversity Bengaluru, 9th June 2026 - LuLu Mall Bengaluru marked World Environment Day, 5th June 2026, with the celebration of Rooted at LuLu a community focussed sustainability initiative designed to inspire small, mindful actions that collectively drive meaningful environmental impact. The event was held at the Upper Ground (UG) Floor of LuLu Mall Bengaluru, commencing at 5:00 PM, inaugurated by Mr. Rahuldev Rajguru Nature and Wildlife Photographer, along with Mr. Guruprasad K R Nature lover, bird enthusiast and conservation advocate.

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The initiative was launched in collaboration with Green Mic, Weknewrenew, Ataavi Foundation and Brand partners who joined hands with us for the cause are Rajdhani, Sreeraj Lassi Bar, Joker & Witch,Smooth Gelato, underscoring LuLu Mall’s commitment to building a greener, more responsible retail experience for the residents of Bengaluru.

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The main highlights of the Event were Kasa = Kaasu, Plastic Bottle Recycling Drive. Visitors were invited to bring empty plastic bottles to the event and exchange them for reward points redeemable at participating food and beverage outlets within the mall. The programme’s name, Kasa = Kaasu (meaning ‘Waste = Money’ in Kannada), resonated deeply with the local community by framing recycling as a tangible, rewarding act rather than a mere obligation.

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Another highlights of the event were the Birds of Bengaluru, an Interactive Installation. An interactive installation celebrating the native avian life of Bengaluru was set up for visitors to explore. Guests could scan QR codes placed across the installation to listen to authentic bird calls and access educational content about the city’s diverse bird species. The exhibit aimed to foster a deeper connection between urban residents and the natural biodiversity thriving alongside them. Also, this will be open to public for 3 months.

“At LuLu Mall Bengaluru, we believe that sustainability is not just a campaign, it is a way of life we want to nurture together with our community. ‘Rooted at LuLu’ is our commitment to making every visit to our mall a step towards a greener tomorrow. Today, we celebrate small actions, because we know they grow into lasting change.” said Mr. Kiran V Puthran, General Manager, Lulu Mall Bengaluru.

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About Lulu Mall Bengaluru Lulu Mall Bengaluru, a premier shopping destination with 5 floors housing over 150 international and national brands. Spanning 7 lakh square feet, our mall offers an unparalleled retail experience, complemented by 11 screens for your entertainment. Enjoy a diverse culinary journey at our 5+ restaurants and 30 food court outlets, all within a 1000-seater food court. With parking space for 1700 vehicles, Lulu Mall Bengaluru ensures a convenient and delightful visit for all.

For more enquiries: Vishal S S Head – Media, PR and Communications Email – vishalss@luluinida.com Contact – +91-9606451845, Bengaluru, Karnataka (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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