Lulu Mall Bengaluru Ushers in Christmas with Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony Amidst Festive Chill

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23: The festive spirit arrived in full splendour at Lulu Mall, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, as it hosted a spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the chilly evening of December 20th. Despite the crisp, winter air, the warmth of the celebrations brought hundreds together, marking the official inauguration of 'Lulu Land', the mall's enchanting Christmas village, and setting the stage for celebrations lasting until December 31st.

The evening was a dazzling affair, with families and guests wrapped in winter warmth gathering in anticipation. The highlight was the grand illumination of a majestic, towering Christmas tree, artfully decorated in a striking palette of emerald, green, shimmering gold, and frosted silver, which cast a magical, welcoming glow across the atrium perfect for the freezing evening. The countdown and lighting moment were met with cheers and applause, officially lighting up the season of joy and warmth.

Adding to the wonder, an International Santa made a grand entry accompanied by his cheerful elves, much to the delight of children and adults alike. The air, though cold outside, was filled inside with festive music, laughter, and the comforting aroma of seasonal treats, creating a cosy and unforgettable atmosphere. Visitors enjoyed photo opportunities with Santa, explored the beautifully decorated 'Lulu Land' aisles, and experienced the first of many special moments planned until the year's end.

The celebrations are far from over. In addition to daily visits from the International Santa, Lulu Mall has lined up a host of engaging entertainment activities until December 31st, including live carol performances.

"We envisioned creating a winter wonderland where families could step into the heart of Christmas magic, embracing even the chilly weather as part of the festive charm. Last night's tree lighting, against the cool evening breeze, was just the beginning. With our International Santa and a packed schedule of activities until New Year's Evening, Lulu Land is the place to be for festive joy, warmth, and unforgettable memories." said Mr. Kiran V Puthran , General Manager, Lulu Mall Bengaluru.

The Christmas and year end celebrations at Lulu Mall Bengaluru will continue until December 31st, featuring daily visits from Santa, festive performances, special shopping offers, and warm culinary delights ideal for the season.

About Lulu Mall Bengaluru

Lulu Mall Bengaluru, a premier shopping destination with 5 floors housing over 150 international and national brands. Spanning 7 lakh square feet, our mall offers an unparalleled retail experience, complemented by 11 screens for your entertainment.

Enjoy a diverse culinary journey at our 5+ restaurants and 30 food court outlets, all within a 1000-seater food court. With parking space for 1700 vehicles, Lulu Mall Bengaluru ensures a convenient and delightful visit for all.

For more enquiries:

Vishal S S

Head - Media, PR and Communications

Email - vishalss@luluinida.com

Contact - +91-9606451845, Bengaluru, Karnataka

