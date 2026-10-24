DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Luméra International 2026: Label by Roselyn Sainani Showcases Stunning Runway Designs in the Presence of Founder Prakash Caulleechurn

Luméra International 2026: Label by Roselyn Sainani Showcases Stunning Runway Designs in the Presence of Founder Prakash Caulleechurn

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:52 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: Luméra International 2026 witnessed a glamorous celebration of fashion, creativity, and individuality as Label by Roselyn Sainani showcased stunning runway designs at the prestigious event. The occasion brought together fashion, glamour, and purpose, creating a memorable experience for guests and fashion enthusiasts.

Advertisement

The runway presentation by Label by Roselyn Sainani emerged as one of the highlights of the event, with the collection reflecting the label’s creative vision, attention to detail, and distinctive design sensibilities. The showcase celebrated contemporary fashion while highlighting the artistry and craftsmanship behind every creation. The designs added elegance and sophistication to the runway, making the presentation a noteworthy moment of the evening.

Advertisement

The event was held in the presence of Prakash Caulleechurn, Founder and CEO of Luméra International, whose vision continues to bring together fashion, talent, and meaningful initiatives on a common platform. Luméra International aims to celebrate individuality, creativity, and confidence while providing a platform for emerging and established talent to showcase their abilities.

Adding to the glamour of the occasion was celebrity guest Simba Nagpal, whose presence brought an additional touch of star power to the event. His attendance further enhanced the evening’s appeal, as the gathering celebrated fashion and entertainment in a vibrant atmosphere.

Advertisement

Luméra International 2026 continued its commitment to creating opportunities for talent across the fashion and lifestyle industries. With its emphasis on creativity, self-expression, and purpose, the event highlighted how fashion can serve as a powerful medium for celebrating individuality and inspiring confidence.

The collaboration between Luméra International and Label by Roselyn Sainani made the runway presentation a memorable part of the event. With stunning designs, a distinguished gathering, and the presence of celebrity guest Simba Nagpal, the showcase successfully brought together fashion and glamour, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts