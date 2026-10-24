Luméra International 2026: Label by Roselyn Sainani Showcases Stunning Runway Designs in the Presence of Founder Prakash Caulleechurn

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: Luméra International 2026 witnessed a glamorous celebration of fashion, creativity, and individuality as Label by Roselyn Sainani showcased stunning runway designs at the prestigious event. The occasion brought together fashion, glamour, and purpose, creating a memorable experience for guests and fashion enthusiasts.

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The runway presentation by Label by Roselyn Sainani emerged as one of the highlights of the event, with the collection reflecting the label’s creative vision, attention to detail, and distinctive design sensibilities. The showcase celebrated contemporary fashion while highlighting the artistry and craftsmanship behind every creation. The designs added elegance and sophistication to the runway, making the presentation a noteworthy moment of the evening.

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The event was held in the presence of Prakash Caulleechurn, Founder and CEO of Luméra International, whose vision continues to bring together fashion, talent, and meaningful initiatives on a common platform. Luméra International aims to celebrate individuality, creativity, and confidence while providing a platform for emerging and established talent to showcase their abilities.

Adding to the glamour of the occasion was celebrity guest Simba Nagpal, whose presence brought an additional touch of star power to the event. His attendance further enhanced the evening’s appeal, as the gathering celebrated fashion and entertainment in a vibrant atmosphere.

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Luméra International 2026 continued its commitment to creating opportunities for talent across the fashion and lifestyle industries. With its emphasis on creativity, self-expression, and purpose, the event highlighted how fashion can serve as a powerful medium for celebrating individuality and inspiring confidence.

The collaboration between Luméra International and Label by Roselyn Sainani made the runway presentation a memorable part of the event. With stunning designs, a distinguished gathering, and the presence of celebrity guest Simba Nagpal, the showcase successfully brought together fashion and glamour, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

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