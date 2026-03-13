PNN

New Delhi [India], March 13: Lumikai, India's pioneering venture capital fund focused on interactive media, digital platforms and games, today announced it is leading a $1.5 million seed round in NPrep, an AI- powered, video-first learning platform revolutionizing preparation for high-stakes nursing entrance examinations and global healthcare careers.

NPrep fits squarely into Lumikai's thesis that interactive customised mechanics, outcome-based feedback loops, and AI-led personalisation engage, retain and scale users on digital platforms. This is Lumikai's third investment in the interactive learning space, following Supernova, the AI tutor for spoken English, and Vobble, the interactive AI-first audio platform for kids.

India is home to one of the world's largest nursing workforces, with approximately 3.2 million registered nurses and midwives, and over 250,000 new graduates entering the market annually. An additional 800,000 candidates appear for competitive government nursing entrance exams each year. India is also a global supplier of healthcare talent, while facing a growing shortage of nurses in the country.

Test preparation for this industry remains one-size-fits-all, is predominantly via offline centres, and is reliant on passive resources such as PDFs and recorded lectures. NPrep prepares nurses to access high- income jobs in government hospitals, private hospitals and nursing homes in India and abroad at salaries of up to ₹1-5 lakh per month, which are up to ten times higher than entry-level roles.

NPrep addresses the systemic gap in nursing education by delivering over 1,400 hours of exam-aligned original video content along with personalised study plans. An AI mentor, curated questions from historical exam data, and individual performance tracking directly drive superior exam results, unlocking access to government jobs and global roles.

Within 10 months, over 1,00,000 nurses in India already use NPrep, with over 6 million minutes of video content consumed and 31 million questions answered on the platform.

Founded by Dr. Prince Kaushik (CEO), Dr. Utkarsh Paliwal (CSO), and Dr. Gourav Khurana (COO), three AIIMS Jodhpur alumni with MBBS degrees, the team brings deep clinical expertise and firsthand insight into the fragmented nature of nursing career preparation.

Niyaz Laiq, Partner at Lumikai, said "Our investment in NPrep aligns squarely with our thesis of backing founders building interactive platforms with AI-led learning paths to deliver real-world impact. NPrep sits at the powerful intersection of edtech, AI, and the use of interactive mechanics to drive superior learning outcomes. As India emerges as a critical supplier of global healthcare talent, outcome-linked preparation platforms cater to an uncapped, structural opportunity to generate high-value careers in the global economy. We are excited to partner with Prince, Utkarsh, and Gourav to accelerate this mission."

Dr Prince Kaushik, Co-Founder and CEO at NPrep, said, "The edtech industry is being rewritten with AI. Past efforts were built upon the physical coaching industry without any personalised guidance. We at NPrep see AI working in conjunction with the world's best teaching talent to revolutionize healthcare education and career advancement. Content is designed and reimagined from first principles by our expert team of AIIMS nurses and doctors. It makes sure each nurse, irrespective of their learning journey, has a fair chance to upgrade from an underpaid career without needing to relocate for offline coaching or quit their current role. This round will help us deepen our AI capabilities, reach nurses at scale, and empower them to secure high-paying opportunities in India and around the world."

Viren Shetty, Executive Vice Chairman at Narayana Health, said, "Our partnership with NPrep underscores our commitment to AI-driven education. We are proud to back founders building personalised teaching pathways to transform the field of medical education."

The round also saw participation from existing investor All In Capital, along with Velo Partners, DSP Group Family Office, and angel investors including Viren Shetty, Executive Vice Chairman of Narayana Health.

About Lumikai

Lumikai is India's pioneering VC firm focused on interactive media, digital platforms and games. The fund invests in early-stage founders at the intersection of games, digital media, immersive technologies, and AI-driven content platforms. The firm has backed category leading companies including EloElo and Story TV (India's #1 social entertainment and short drama platform) Supernova (Top 5 educational apps in India), AutoVRse (India's fastest-growing enterprise VR company), Bombay Play (building casual games for the global market) among many others. A seed stage investor, it also runs Lumikai Pixels, its pre-seed program for founders in their -1 to 10 journey of building the next generation of interactive platforms. For more information, visit https://www.lumikai.com/.

About NPrep

NPrep is a placement-focused, AI-powered education platform used by more than 1 lakh nursing students and professionals. It tailors 1,400 hours of video content into personalized adaptive learning plans, coupled with AI-driven guidance. NPrep is helping India's healthcare workers shift to high paying jobs at home and around the world, by upskilling themselves on the go. For more information, visit https://www.nprep.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)