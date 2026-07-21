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Home / Business / Lupin licenses two cancer drug programmes to Kaveri Therapeutics for USD 1.6 million

Lupin licenses two cancer drug programmes to Kaveri Therapeutics for USD 1.6 million

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ANI
Updated At : 02:09 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Lupin Limited's wholly owned US subsidiary, Lupin Inc., has licensed two oncology drug programmes to newly established American firm Kaveri Therapeutics Inc. for USD 1.6 million, the company said in a regulatory filing.

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Lupin said Lupin Inc. has entered into a licensing agreement granting Kaveri Therapeutics an exclusive perpetual licence for two of its oncology programmes -- LNP7457 (PRMT5) and LNP8701 (SOS1) -- in exchange for an 82.2 per cent equity stake in the US-based company.

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The transaction was completed on July 20, 2026, simultaneously with the execution of the licensing agreement. As part of the deal, Lupin Inc. received 332,000 common shares in Kaveri Therapeutics, valued at USD 1.6 million.

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According to the company, Kaveri Therapeutics was incorporated on May 20, 2026, with an initial share capital of 72,040 common shares. It is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the early-stage clinical development of therapies for solid tumours, including lung, pancreatic, ovarian and central nervous system (CNS)-related cancers.

"Lupin Inc. U.S.A. ("LI") has entered into a licensing arrangement with Kaveri to grant exclusive perpetual license for two of its oncology programs, LNP7457 (PRMT5) and LNP8701 (SOS1) ["Programs"]. LI will provide seed funding to Kaveri," the company said.

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Kaveri Therapeutics will independently advance the two programmes through global clinical trials and raise additional capital to support their worldwide clinical development. The company will operate under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Kristi Jone.

Lupin said both oncology programmes have demonstrated encouraging clinical progress. LNP7457 (PRMT5) and LNP8701 (SOS1) presented positive data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meetings in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

"We are proud to have pioneered these oncology assets and look forward to advancing them through Kaveri Therapeutics," said Vinita Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Lupin.

"The strength of these assets, combined with Kaveri's seasoned leadership team, positions us to accelerate the development of targeted oncology therapies with the goal of bringing meaningful innovation to patients," Gupta added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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