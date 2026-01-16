HT Labs co-founder and CEO Avinash Mudaliar donned the Quizmaster’s hat for the national final round with top 24 parent-child pairs New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) In an effort to foster greater awareness about healthy eating habits and nutrition, over 300 students and their parents attended the interactive and educational event, Achchi Bhookh Quiz, organised in Mumbai. The record-extending fourth edition of the event, hosted by Slurrp in association with LupinLife Aptivate, featured a lively quiz competition, focused on enhancing knowledge about food, nutrition, and balanced diets among families. After rigorous nationwide regional rounds across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and more, the epic journey culminated with the top 24 parent-child duos facing off in the Semi-Finals and Finals held in Mumbai.

Recognised by both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records as the largest food quiz of its kind, the Achchi Bhookh School Foodie Quiz has evolved into a nationwide movement promoting nutritional awareness amongst children and families. The finale, spearheaded by prominent educators and nutrition experts, along with HT Labs co-founder and CEO Avinash Mudaliar, a renowned quizmaster himself, aimed to bridge the gap in food literacy and address misconceptions about diet and health. Held for children from Classes 1 to 6 (aged 6 to 12), the event was designed to encourage intergenerational learning, with the program highlighting key aspects of healthy living, nutritious consumption patterns, including the importance of eating seasonal fruits and vegetables, reducing processed food intake, and the benefits of regular exercise.

Meet The Winners The contenders gathered from across India for the national semi-finals and final, with the prizes up for grabs including Hybrid Bikes, a laptop, a tablet PC, and a smartwatch. One of the standout features of the event was the delivery of over 150 nutrition workshops for families nationwide. The flagship quiz competition, which saw active participation from students and parents as teams, attracted over 35,000 pan-India online registrations across different cities. Over 100 teams, each from 24 locations, were selected for an engaging Cluster Finals round, which saw 24 pairs of finalists advance to the Grand Finale.

The finale saw intrepid child-parent pairs from across the length and breadth of India ready to ace the quiz for the top spots. The questions covered topics such as the nutritional value of different food items, myths about diets, and tips for planning balanced meals, along with pop culture and general knowledge about food and beverages. With 24 teams split into 3 semi-finals, the top 2 from each of the rounds competed to be crowned the National Champion.

Sana Roshith, a student of Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi School, Thrissur, topped the quiz along with her father Roshith Mohan, and took home a Hybrid Bicycle, Laptop, Trophy and Certificate, while Anant Pradyumna Srikant of Sishya School, Chennai took home a Hybrid Bicycle, Samsung Tablet, Trophy and Certificate as the first runners-up, partnering his father, P. Srikant. Teertha Garimella from Kalpa School, Hyderabad, and her mother Pragati Garimella, were crowned the second runners-up and awarded a Hybrid Bicycle, Smartwatch, Trophy and Certificate.

A Word From Leadership Commenting on the finale, Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO of Slurrp and HT Labs, said, “At Slurrp, we believe that building a strong foundation of nutrition knowledge starts at home and extends to the community. The caliber of talent this year was truly outstanding, with young minds from across the nation offering unique regional insights and a sincere passion for culinary education. These students demonstrated an awareness that stretched past simple rote learning.” Anil V Kaushal, CEO, LupinLife Consumer Healthcare Limited, added, “It’s been a joy to see how this quiz brings the magic of learning and healthy eating to life. The enthusiasm from every child and parent has been nothing short of infectious, creating a ripple effect of positive growth within the home. Seeing these young 'stars' grow in confidence and understanding is exactly why we do what we do.” Endless Innovation In an innovative addition to this year's edition, LupinLife also launched Nutribot, a WhatsApp-based nutrition assistant designed to help parents navigate children's dietary queries. The AI-powered chatbot offers meal planning suggestions, answers nutrition questions, and provides customised advice based on children's age, weight, and activity levels. Throughout the day, the audience asked Nutribot their burning nutrition queries, exploring the tool’s diverse and informed potential, after which the most insightful questions were selected for special rewards.

While the contestants were the stars of the show, the Quizmaster also engaged the audience with entertaining foodie trivia, creating an informative experience for all attendees. The program concluded with students taking a pledge to adopt healthier lifestyles and help spread awareness within their communities. From modest crowds of 5,000 to 10,000, to a record 22,000 last year, this season set a new benchmark with over 35,000 registrations from every corner of India, highlighting the growing desire of children and parents alike to engage with food in informed ways. With the support of LupinLife, the quiz was made an engaging experience and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in tackling the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues among younger generations.

