LUSH Lands in Mumbai: Iconic British Beauty Brand makes city debut at Inorbit Mall, Malad

SMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: LUSH, the iconic British fresh handmade cosmetics brand, has officially made its Mumbai debut with the opening of its first store at Inorbit Mall, Malad. The new store brings LUSH's distinctive world of fresh, handmade and innovative cosmetics to one of India's most vibrant beauty and lifestyle markets.

Advertisement

The Mumbai opening marks another significant milestone in LUSH's India journey, following its return to the country in partnership with Bilberry Brands India Pvt. Ltd. After opening its first store at Nexus Select CITYWALK, New Delhi, the brand expanded to Chandigarh and, most recently, DLF Summit Plaza, Gurgaon, on 3 August 2026. Alongside its growing physical retail network, LUSH is also available to customers across India through LUSH.in, Myntra and Tata CLiQ, building an increasingly strong omni-channel presence in the country.

Advertisement

The new LUSH store at Inorbit Malad brings Mumbai consumers the immersive, sensory and highly interactive retail experience for which the brand is known globally. Customers can discover an extensive portfolio spanning bath, body, skincare, haircare and fragrance, including LUSH's iconic Bath Bombs, Bubble Bars, handmade soaps, shower gels, solid shampoos, perfumes and other innovative creations.

Speaking on the Mumbai opening, Vishal Anand, Founder & CEO, Bilberry Brands India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Mumbai has always been an important part of our vision for LUSH in India. It is a city that embraces individuality, creativity and new experiences, which makes it a natural home for a brand like LUSH. Inorbit Malad gives us a fantastic platform to introduce Mumbai consumers to the complete LUSH experience, not just our products, but the freshness, innovation, energy and values behind the brand."

Advertisement

He also added "We are building LUSH in India with a long-term perspective. Our focus is not simply on opening stores, but on creating a brand that consumers genuinely love and connect with. The response we have received so far has been extremely encouraging, and it strengthens our belief in the opportunity ahead. We are still at the beginning of this journey, and Mumbai is an important milestone as we build LUSH into one of India's most loved beauty brands."

The new store further strengthens Inorbit Mall, Malad's beauty and lifestyle offering, while introducing Mumbai shoppers to a hands-on beauty experience centred around product discovery, demonstrations and personal interaction.

Welcoming LUSH to the mall, Rajneesh Mahajan, Chief Executive Officer, Inorbit Malls, said, "Inorbit Mall, Malad has evolved into a vibrant and premium retail destination, with shoppers seeking more differentiated brands, experiences and offerings. The arrival of LUSH at Inorbit Malad is a strong reflection of this evolution and the changing aspirations of Mumbai's consumers. We are delighted that LUSH has chosen Inorbit Malad as its destination for entering Mumbai, bringing its globally recognised brand and distinctive retail experience to the city. LUSH brings together innovation, strong values and a truly differentiated approach to beauty, making it a fantastic addition to our beauty and lifestyle portfolio. We believe its unique proposition will resonate extremely well with Mumbai's discerning consumers".

Founded in the UK in 1995, LUSH has built a passionate global following through its fresh handmade cosmetics, pioneering product formats and experiential approach to beauty retail. The brand is renowned for innovations such as the Bath Bomb and solid shampoo bars, alongside its longstanding commitment to fighting animal testing, using fresh ingredients, responsible sourcing and reducing unnecessary packaging.

LUSH's Mumbai debut reinforces the brand's long-term commitment to the Indian market and reflects Bilberry Brands' strategy of building a strong, sustainable and experience-led business through a combination of physical retail, digital commerce and marketplace partnerships.

With Mumbai now added to its growing retail footprint, LUSH is continuing to bring its colourful, sensory and values-led approach to beauty to more Indian consumers -- one fresh, handmade creation at a time.

About LUSH

Founded in the UK in 1995, LUSH is known globally for fresh, handmade and innovative cosmetics across bath, body, skincare, haircare and fragrance. The brand has built a distinctive position in global beauty through product innovation, memorable retail experiences and its longstanding commitment to fighting animal testing, responsible sourcing and reducing packaging.

About Bilberry Brands India Pvt. Ltd.

Bilberry Brands India Pvt. Ltd. is LUSH's partner in India and is responsible for developing and operating the brand across physical retail and digital channels in the country. Bilberry is building LUSH in India with a long-term focus on brand experience, responsible growth and bringing the authentic global LUSH experience to Indian consumers.

Store Details

LUSH - Shop no. G 16&17, Inorbit Mall,

New Link Road,Malad West, Mumbai - 400064

Opened: 18 August 2026

11 AM

LUSH India: Lush.in

YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@lushindia?si=S6fGNAYag9bwVmYN

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)