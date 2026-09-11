LUX Champion breaks away from the usual comfort conversation with a cheeky monsoon campaign

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: While innerwear advertising has traditionally focused on comfort, fit and fabric, LUX Champion is taking a more direct and playful approach this monsoon. Through its latest campaign, #SayNoToGiliChaddi, the brand is turning a very real and relatable monsoon problem, damp underwear that refuses to dry, into a conversation that makes people look twice.

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The campaign is built around a simple thought: “Say No to Gili Chaddi and Say Yes to LUX Champion.” Instead of relying on conventional innerwear advertising, LUX Champion has chosen to start with a problem consumers actually experience during the monsoon and connect it directly to a functional product benefit.

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About Lux Industries Limited (Vertical C)

Lux Industries Limited (luxglobal.co.in/) is India’s largest hosiery and innerwear manufacturer. Established as Biswanath Hosiery Mills in 1957 and renamed Lux Industries in 1995, the company has grown into the country’s leading name in men’s, women’s, and kids’ innerwear, athleisure, thermals, and casual wear.

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Monsoon brings its share of everyday challenges. Clothes take longer to dry, laundry becomes a daily struggle, and damp garments can become a source of discomfort. LUX Champion identified one particularly relatable problem within this routine and chose to address it with humour and a distinctly Indian tone.

At the centre of the campaign is an outdoor execution featuring two pairs of underwear hanging side by side, one visibly wet and the other representing LUX Champion. The billboard carries the line, “Ho gayi baarish mein chaddi gili? Lekin Champion ki kabhi nahi.” The communication then brings the product benefit into focus, highlighting that the LUX Champion Stretch Collection dries up to 5X faster.

The campaign uses a deliberately open and conversational approach. The phrase “gili chaddi” is instantly familiar, allowing the brand to talk about an otherwise awkward everyday problem without making the communication feel crass or overly provocative. The humour comes from the situation itself, while the product remains at the centre.

Taking the conversation beyond the billboard

LUX Champion extended the campaign through social-first content and on-ground vox-pop interactions, taking the conversation from billboards to real people. Consumers were asked about their monsoon experiences and presented with a simple choice between damp underwear and LUX Champion.

The spontaneous reactions helped reveal that the problem behind the campaign was not merely a creative observation. Damp clothes and the difficulty of drying laundry during the monsoon are familiar experiences for many people.

These interactions also became part of the campaign’s social media presence, helping #SayNoToGiliChaddi reach around 10 million views and extending the conversation well beyond the physical outdoor campaign.

A bold but relatable category conversation

The campaign takes a different approach to innerwear communication by starting with a familiar consumer experience rather than leading with a conventional product claim.

The monsoon provides the cultural context, while the problem of damp underwear provides the insight. The up to 5X faster drying proposition then gives the campaign a clear functional reason to exist.

According to Navin Kumar Todi, Director at Lux Industries Limited, “With #SayNoToGiliChaddi, we wanted to take a real monsoon problem and communicate it in a way that people would instantly understand and remember. Rather than simply talking about comfort, we wanted to show consumers why faster drying can actually matter in their everyday lives. The LUX Champion Stretch Collection dries up to 5X faster, and we wanted this benefit to come through in a simple and relatable manner. The response has been encouraging, especially the conversations and reactions the campaign has generated both on-ground and across social media.”

Bringing the campaign to life

The campaign was executed in collaboration with The Yellow Strawberry (theyellowstrawberry.com/), LUX Champion’s digital marketing partner, with Aashutosh J Tiwari supporting the execution across outdoor, social and on-ground formats. The agency worked closely with the LUX team, including Vishal Sadavartia, to bring the campaign thought consistently across its various touchpoints.

For LUX Champion, #SayNoToGiliChaddi is ultimately about making a functional product benefit memorable by connecting it to a culturally familiar monsoon experience. The campaign uses humour to create attention, a relatable insight to create connection, and the product proposition to give consumers a clear reason to choose LUX Champion.

This monsoon, say no to gili chaddi. Say yes to LUX Champion.

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