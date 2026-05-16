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Home / Business / Lux Champion Redefines Comfort and Style With Sidharth Malhotra as Brand Ambassador

Lux Champion Redefines Comfort and Style With Sidharth Malhotra as Brand Ambassador

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ANI
Updated At : 03:50 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16: In an era of loud, flashy fashion, Lux Industries Limited, India's largest hosiery manufacturer, is turning its attention to something more personal: the power of "second skin." The company has announced Sidharth Malhotra as the face of Lux Champion, a partnership rooted in the belief that true strength comes from feeling comfortable in your own skin.

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Lux Champion is not merely producing innerwear. The brand is prioritising innovation and craftsmanship, with its latest line of premium innerwear and casual wear designed to feel weightless. This marks a strategic move into the growing world of performance-first clothing; a segment where quality, fit, and fabric technology define the consumer's experience.

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Led by Directors Mr. Navin Kumar Todi and Mr. Rahul Kumar Todi, the brand has incorporated advanced fabric technology into its new collection. For young Indians, this is more than just hosiery; it is a comfort system tailored for everyday life.

"We don't just make hosiery, we build confidence," says Mr. Navin Kumar Todi. Sidharth is a modern pioneer who balances a fast-paced career with a grounded personality. That's the essence of Lux Champion cutting-edge technology paired with timeless comfort.

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Mr. Rahul Kumar Todi also shared his vision for the brand's future:

"Today's consumers seek more than just fashion; they seek comfort, reliability, and confidence in every aspect of their lifestyle. With Lux Champion, our goal is to create products that seamlessly blend innovation with everyday ease, making premium comfort accessible to every Indian household."

Sidharth Malhotra shares this enthusiasm. "True confidence starts with comfort. For me, style is always strongest when it feels effortless. Lux Champion's focus on fit, quality and modern design really stood out. It's made for people who like to keep it simple, sharp and comfortable."

Ultimately, Lux Industries is building its future on customer satisfaction and lasting appeal. By merging Sidharth's disciplined image with a strong commitment to quality, Lux Champion is set to become a staple in every Indian household. When technology meets comfort, it creates a symbol of strength and effortless style. Explore the full range at www.luxglobal.co.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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