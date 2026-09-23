Luxor Crayola strengthens quick-commerce presence with Blinkit partnership

New Delhi, September 23: Luxor Crayola is stepping up its presence in India's quick-commerce market with a sustained activation on Blinkit, beginning September 22 with a high-impact page takeover, as the brand looks to tap into the growing consumer preference for on-demand shopping.

The initiative will support the visibility and discovery of a range of Luxor Crayola products across key markets, including categories such as crayons, markers, colouring and children's creative activities.

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The Luxor Crayola business is built on a long-term strategic partnership between Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd. and Crayola LLC, bringing America’s no.1 creative brand to India through Luxor’s manufacturing, distribution and market expertise. Under the partnership, Luxor Crayola products are being manufactured in India and distributed across the country, combining Crayola’s more than 120 years of experience in creativity and imaginative play with Luxor’s established presence in India. The partnership is focused on making high-quality creative products more accessible to Indian children and families while encouraging creativity, self-expression and hands-on learning.

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The move comes as quick-commerce platforms expand beyond groceries and daily essentials, emerging as an increasingly important channel for categories including toys, gifting, personal care, stationery and children's products.

For brands in the creative products category, the shift presents a new retail opportunity reaching consumers at the point when a purchase requirement arises.

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“India’s consumers are changing the way they shop, and brands have to evolve with them. Discovery is no longer confined to a store shelf or a traditional shopping journey; it increasingly happens on digital platforms, often at the very moment a need emerges. For us, being on Blinkit is about putting Luxor Crayola directly in front of consumers at those moments of discovery and decision-making, making creativity more accessible, convenient and immediate,” said Pooja Jain Gupta, Managing Director, Luxor Group.

“Creativity does not always come with a plan. It can begin with a child wanting to colour, a parent looking for a school project, a family searching for an engaging activity or someone looking for a thoughtful gift. By expanding our presence across channels where consumers are already spending time and making purchases, we are ensuring that Luxor Crayola is there when inspiration strikes. Our ambition is to make creativity easier to discover, easier to access and ultimately, easier to bring into everyday life,” she added.

The Blinkit initiative will use a combination of prominent consumer-facing visibility and search-led discovery to improve access to the Luxor Crayola portfolio on the platform.

The brand will be available in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana-NCR, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh-NCR, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Agra, listing the Luxor Crayola product range across categories, including stationery and toys. The portfolio includes crayons, pastels, markers, colouring books and pages, children's creative products and toys. The cross-category presence on the platform further expands Luxor Crayola's visibility beyond traditional stationery-led consumption occasions.

While physical retail continues to play a significant role in the stationery and creative products category, the growth of digital commerce has altered how consumers discover and purchase such products. E-commerce expanded access through wider assortments and search, while quick commerce is adding speed and immediacy to the purchase journey.

Luxor Crayola's initiative is part of its broader effort to strengthen its presence across retail channels as consumer shopping habits continue to evolve.

The company sees quick commerce not only as a fulfilment channel but also as an emerging consumer discovery platform, particularly as users increasingly browse platforms for products beyond everyday essentials.

“Quick commerce is evolving rapidly as a retail medium. It is becoming important for brands to understand the new consumer occasions emerging on these platforms and build relevance around them,” Gupta said.

The page-takeover initiative, beginning September 22, marks a focused step by Luxor Crayola towards expanding its presence in India's growing quick-commerce ecosystem.

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