Noida, November 13, 2026: At a time when children's everyday experiences are increasingly shaped by digital screens, creating opportunities for hands-on creativity and self-expression has never been more important. Reinforcing the value of imagination, artistic exploration and screen-free engagement, Luxor Doodles, in association with Gaur City Mall, is bringing DOODLEVERSE – A Children's Art Competition to the city on the occasion of Children's Day.

Scheduled for November 14, 2026, at the atrium of Gaur City Mall, the event invites young aspiring artists to step into a world of colours, creativity and imagination. Designed as an engaging artistic experience, DOODLEVERSE aims to encourage children to explore their creative instincts, express their ideas freely and discover the joy of creating something of their own.

Open to students across three categories: Classes 1-3, 4-6 and 7-8 – the competition will provide children with an opportunity to participate in a stimulating, inclusive and fun-filled creative environment. Registration is free, and all art materials will be provided to participants at the registration desk, ensuring that every child can participate and let their imagination take centre stage.

Beyond the competition, DOODLEVERSE reflects a larger conversation around the role of creativity in childhood development. Art provides children with an opportunity to communicate ideas, develop confidence, experiment with possibilities and approach the world with curiosity. Through this initiative, Luxor Doodles seeks to make creative engagement more accessible and encourage families to embrace activities that nurture imagination beyond digital entertainment.

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Commenting on the initiative, Pooja Jain Gupta, Managing Director, Luxor Group, said, “Childhood should be a time of exploration, imagination and the freedom to create without boundaries. In an increasingly screen-led world, it is important to create opportunities where children can slow down, experiment with colours, express their thoughts and discover their own creative abilities. At Luxor Doodles, we believe creativity is not just about making art; it is about building confidence, encouraging curiosity and giving every child the freedom to express themselves. Through DOODLEVERSE, we want to celebrate this spirit of imagination and create an environment where every young participant feels inspired to create, explore and colour outside the lines.”

The association with Gaur City Mall brings this creative celebration closer to families in Greater Noida West, transforming the mall's atrium into an interactive space for young artists and their families. The initiative also reflects the growing relevance of community-led experiences that bring families together through meaningful, participative activities.

DOODLEVERSE invites every little artist to imagine, create and colour, reinforcing the belief that every child has a unique creative voice waiting to be discovered.

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Event Details

Event: DOODLEVERSE – A Children's Art Competition

Presented by: Luxor Doodles

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In association with: Gaur City Mall

Date: November 14, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Venue: Atrium, Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida West

Eligibility: Classes 1–3, 4–6 and 7–8

Registration: Free

Art Materials: All art supplies will be provided at the registration desk.

About Luxor Group

Luxor Group is one of India's leading writing instrument manufacturers, with a legacy spanning several decades. The Group has built a strong presence in the writing and stationery industry through its portfolio of brands, product innovation, manufacturing capabilities and strategic international partnerships. Its diverse portfolio includes Luxor, Parker, Waterman, Schneider and Crayola, among others, while exporting to 110 countries. With a focus on innovation, quality and consumer engagement, Luxor continues to expand its presence across writing instruments, art materials and creative expression.

About Luxor Doodles

Luxor Doodles is the creative art tools, drawing and colouring essentials brand from Luxor Group, encouraging children and young artists to explore their imagination through colours, drawing and artistic experimentation. With a wide range of creative products, the brand aims to make art accessible, enjoyable and engaging, inspiring children to express themselves freely and discover the joy of creating and expressing.

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