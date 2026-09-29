Luxury Watch Works Launches Integrated Centre of Excellence for Luxury Timepiece Ownership in India

Mumbai-based horological facility combines authorised servicing for 13 global brands, India's first watch lifecycle programme 'Hour Circle', blockchain-backed 'Virtual Vault Report' authentication and 'Horological Education'

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Watch Works (LWW), a Mumbai-based authorised service provider for international luxury watch brands, has established India's first unified Centre of Excellence for luxury timepieces. The ecosystem integrates official after-sales technical maintenance, digital blockchain certification, horological education, and comprehensive lifecycle management to address the end-to-end operational demands of luxury watch collectors in India.

Advertisement

The facility is staffed by Swiss-trained watchmakers possessing technical mastery of over 100 mechanical calibres and operates using brand-specific diagnostics, specialised Swiss tooling, and genuine OEM manufacturer components.

Advertisement

Key takeaways:

• LWW is an authorised after-sales service centre for 13 international watch brands, including Cartier, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, TAG Heuer, Ulysse Nardin and Vacheron Constantin.

Advertisement

• The company has launched Hour Circle, described as India's first lifecycle management programme for luxury timepieces, covering theft and accidental damage protection, concierge services, and resale assistance.

• Its Virtual Vault Report (VVR) is India's first blockchain-secured digital authentication and certification platform for luxury watches, based on a 50+ point inspection.

• LWW's Swiss-trained technical team has in-house expertise across more than 100 watch calibres.

• The company is headquartered pan-india reach catering to collectors, enthusiasts and patrons at Kala Bhavan, Charni Road, Mumbai.

What Luxury Watch Works Does

Luxury Watch Works operates Four integrated service pillars for luxury watch owners in India: authorised after-sales service, lifecycle management through Hour Circle and digital authentication certification through the Virtual Vault Report and horological expertise and education through its Centre of Excellence.

Serving Luxury Watch Owners Across India

Luxury Watch Works serves collectors, enthusiasts and patrons across India, with its Mumbai Centre of Excellence supporting collectors, enthusiasts and owners from cities and regions across the country. While the facility is headquartered in Mumbai, Luxury Watch Works' service and ownership ecosystem is designed to support its community beyond its immediate geographic location.

Through its authorised after-sales service, Virtual Vault Report, Hour Circle and horological expertise, LWW provides a centralised destination for the care, authentication, documentation and lifecycle management of luxury timepieces for collectors, enthusiasts and patrons across pan-India.

1. Authorised After-Sales Service

LWW is an authorised after-sales service centre for the brands Baume & Mercier, Cartier, Carl F. Bucherer, Chopard, Girard-Perregaux, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Seiko, TAG Heuer, Ulysse Nardin and Vacheron Constantin.

Every watch received for service goes through three steps: registration and identification, technical assessment, and a no-obligation service estimate. Repairs use brand-sourced genuine parts and follow each brand's own service procedures.

2. Hour Circle: What It Is and What It Includes

Hour Circle is India's first lifecycle-management membership programme designed to support luxury watch owners, collectors and enthusiasts throughout the ownership journey.

"You own the masterpiece. We secure its legacy."

The programme brings together personalised support, protection, maintenance, restoration, collection assistance and resale guidance. Its available in two tiers, Hour Signature and Hour Prestige. It includes:

Benefit

What it covers

White Glove & Concierge

Single dedicated point of contact for all watch-related needs

Zero-Risk Purchase

15-day purchase/refund window, subject to programme terms

Repairs & Restoration

Coordinated service through LWW's authorised capabilities

Theft Protection

Coverage against theft, subject to programme terms

Accidental Damage Cover

Coverage following accidental damage, subject to programme terms

Personalisation

Assistance with select customisation requests

Collection & Curation Support

Advisory support for collectors expanding a collection

Authentication & Valuation

Specialist assessment of applicable timepieces

Resale Assistance

Support for owners looking to sell or transition a timepiece

Hour Signature

The Hour Signature programme provides access to:

• Personal Concierge

• Accidental Damage Cover

• Comprehensive Repairs & Restoration

• Expert Collection & Curation Support

• Resale Assistance

Hour Prestige

The Hour Prestige programme includes the benefits of Hour Signature along with:

• Theft Protection

• 15-day purchase/refund window

• Personalisation Services

• Authentication & Valuation

3. Virtual Vault Report: What It Is and How It Works

The Virtual Vault Report (VVR) is a blockchain-backed digital certification platform designed to provide owners, collectors and prospective buyers with a comprehensive digital record of a luxury timepiece.

The report provides a 50+ point inspection, covering the watch's authenticity, condition, technical specifications, movement assessment, aesthetic condition, originality of visible components, estimated market value and overall condition grading.

India's first blockchain-based digital authentication and certification platform

The Virtual Vault Report creates a digital passport for the timepiece, allowing its information and certification record to be accessed digitally and supporting informed decisions when buying, selling or trading luxury watches.

The report is designed to document the condition and provenance of a timepiece while creating a structured digital record that can be updated as the watch moves through its ownership lifecycle.

4. Horology 101: Experiential Horological Education

As part of its Centre of Excellence proposition, Luxury Watch Works conducts Horology 101, a hands-on masterclass introducing participants to the fundamentals of mechanical watchmaking.

The 120-minute experience allows participants to work with a mechanical movement under the guidance of LWW's Swiss-trained technical specialists, providing an introduction to movement assembly, disassembly, precision and the craftsmanship behind mechanical timepieces. Designed to be beginner-friendly and conducted in small groups, the masterclass forms part of LWW's broader commitment to developing horological awareness and appreciation in India.

Why This Matters

LWW's founder frames the announcement around a single idea: ownership of a fine timepiece doesn't end at purchase. "A luxury timepiece is more than an object that tells time. It carries craftsmanship, history, ownership and, often, significant emotional and financial value," said Sarosh Mody, Founder & Director, Luxury Watch Works. "Our vision for Luxury Watch Works is to create a Centre of Excellence where the complete ownership journey can be supported, from authorised after-sales service to lifecycle management, digital authentication and education."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hour Circle?

Hour Circle is Luxury Watch Works' lifecycle-management membership programme for luxury watch owners in India, covering concierge support, theft and accidental damage protection, and resale assistance, available at two membership levels.

What is the Virtual Vault Report?

The Virtual Vault Report is LWW's blockchain-secured digital certification for luxury watches, based on a 50-point-plus inspection covering authenticity, condition, and market value, issued as a digital passport the owner can access at any time.

What is Horology 101?

Horology 101 is LWW's hands-on horological education experience, providing participants with an introduction to mechanical watchmaking through guided assembly and disassembly of a mechanical movement under the supervision of technical specialists.

Which watch brands does Luxury Watch Works service?

LWW is an authorised after-sales service centre for 13 brands: Baume & Mercier, Cartier, Carl F. Bucherer, Chopard, Girard-Perregaux, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Seiko, TAG Heuer, Ulysse Nardin and Vacheron Constantin.

Where is Luxury Watch Works located?

Luxury Watch Works is based in Mumbai, India, at Kala Bhavan, behind the Opera House, Charni Road.

Is this India's first lifecycle management programme for luxury watches?

Yes. LWW states Hour Circle is India's first dedicated lifecycle-management programme for luxury timepieces, and the Virtual Vault Report is India's first blockchain-based digital authentication and certification platform in this category.

About Luxury Watch Works

Luxury Watch Works (LWW) is a Centre of Excellence for luxury timepieces based in Mumbai, India, offering authorised after-sales service, lifecycle management through Hour Circle, digital certification through the Virtual Vault Report, horological consultancy, certified pre-owned timepieces, and horological education. LWW's Swiss-trained technical team operates with specialised, brand-specific tooling and in-house expertise across more than 100 calibres.

The company's philosophy is reflected in its guiding principle:

Luxury Watch Works

Preserving Legacy, Delivering Value.

Unit No. 39/A, 1st Floor, Kala Bhavan

Shrimad Rajchandraji Marg, Behind Opera House

Charni Road, Mumbai – 400004

India

Website: https://www.luxurywatchworks.com/

General Enquiries: info@luxurywatchworks.com | +91-77108-47999

Press & Media: thelibrary@luxurywatchworks.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)