Luxury, Your Way: Agoda Explores How the Stay Can Shape the Trip

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 9: Digital travel platform Agoda highlights potential opportunities for hospitality partners across Asia to connect with travelers through personal expressions of luxury, from distinctive dining to wellness and cultural discovery, against a backdrop of the region's growing affluence. According to Capgemini's World Wealth Report 2026, the region recorded the highest growth in individual wealth in 2025, rising 10.5%, expanding the potential audience for premium stays and experiences. For hospitality partners, understanding what travelers want from each trip can help shape offerings that make their stays memorable.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda said, "Luxury today is personal. A quiet wellness retreat, a culinary escape, and a family celebration can mean very different things, even to the same traveler."

The Experience Shapes the Stay

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Privacy may guide the choice of a honeymoon stay, while space and attentive service may matter more for a family gathering. For a short break, a property's dining, design or wellness offering can give the trip a particular focus.

Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report found that 31% of surveyed travelers in Asia prioritize culinary experiences, while 25% cite cultural exploration as a key travel motivator. For hotels, this creates an opportunity to showcase what guests can discover through their dining, activities and local recommendations.

Luxury Takes Different Forms Across Asia

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Bangkok, Bali and Kuala Lumpur are among Agoda's most-searched destinations for five-star stays, offering everything from riverside city escapes to nature retreats and culinary experiences. These destinations also attract different mixes of regional travelers with travelers from South Korea leading search interest for Bangkok and Bali, while those from Singapore lead for Kuala Lumpur.

For hospitality partners, understanding who is considering a stay is crucial to making guests feel welcome from the outset. Local knowledge, thoughtful recommendations and experiences rooted in the destination can give travelers a reason to choose a property, and something to remember after the trip.

Confidence Matters Alongside Choice

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Premium travelers also seek reassurance. Trusted hotel brands build confidence, while a distinctive independent property may appeal through its character, service or setting.

The booking journey plays a role in making those differences accessible across Asia's varied source markets. Relevant language, familiar payment options and accessible support help travelers move from discovery to booking with confidence.

"Our role at Agoda is to help travelers understand their choices and find the stay that suits their trip," added Smith. "That applies whether they are planning an everyday getaway or a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Agoda has doubled its premium accommodation inventory over the past four years and continues to broaden how travelers discover and explore these stays. Recent collaborations illustrate this approach, from a Marina Bay Sands flagship store showcasing rooms and resort experiences to the addition of Capella Hotel Group's portfolio on Agoda.

Combining accommodation choice, local market knowledge and traveler insights, Agoda helps hospitality partners reach relevant travelers and makes distinctive stays easier to discover and book.

Notes to editors: Agoda findings are based on accommodation searches with the five-star filter applied, made between January to August 2026. About Agoda: Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,500 staff globally, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier. Agoda's business-to-business (B2B) division connects accommodation, flight and activity providers alongside strategic partners to a global audience of intent-driven consumers. Agoda drives partner success with actionable insights, data-driven solutions, and localized marketing strategies. Its strategic partnerships arm, Rocket Travel by Agoda, enables global brands to launch customized travel platforms and loyalty programs. CONTACT: press@agoda.com

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