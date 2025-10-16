Lxme Launches India’s First UPI for Women ‘LxmePay’

Mumbai, 16 October 2025: Lxme, India’s leading financial platform for women, has announced the launch of LxmePay, the country’s first Unified Payments Interface (UPI) exclusively for women. Designed to transform everyday transactions into powerful financial opportunities, LxmePay is more than just a payment tool, it’s a step towards smarter, more conscious money management for women.

While UPI has made payments faster and more convenient than ever, it has also made it easier to overspend, miss out on meaningful rewards, and lose track of where money goes, especially with the speed and frequency of daily transactions. Many women face the common challenge of reaching month-end unsure of where their earnings disappeared, despite using digital payments throughout.

LxmePay is designed to solve these exact challenges. Unlike other platforms, transactions on LxmePay earns digital gold, helping women users accumulate real, long-term value instead of fleeting cashbacks. Even receiving money from another LXME Pay user contributes to this growing wealth.

Built specifically for women, it empowers them to spend smartly, budget effortlessly, track their expenses, save and grow their wealth. With features like Expense tracker, Bill payments, deals on women brands and many others- Lxme provides a seamless, intuitive interface for women to manage and grow their wealth.

“LxmePay isn’t just another payments app; it’s a movement. From spending and saving to investing and budgeting - every element is designed around women’s unique financial behaviours and goals,” added Priti Rathi Gupta & Ridhi Doongursee, Founder & Co-founder of Lxme.

Key Features of LxmePay:

● Digital Gold Rewards: Earn gold on UPI transactions and other app engagement featuresnot just spends, but also when receiving money.

● Smart Expense Tracking: Track spends, get automated insights, spending categories, and monthly alerts to help manage budgets.

● Seamless Investment Options: Easily move from saving to investing with guided tools inside the LXME app.

● Built for Women: Every feature is thoughtfully designed to reflect the needs and financial journeys of women.

With LxmePay, Lxme continues to lead the way in building for women that helps them build wealth, confidence and control, one transaction at a time.

Watch their new campaign ad here- https://youtu.be/SRhS98n9z9M

