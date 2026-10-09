India PR Distribution

Singapore, October 9: LYK Repair, a Singapore device repair specialist, is marking 12 years of fixing phones, tablets, laptops and smartwatches for people and businesses across the island. Since opening in 2014, the company has grown to four stores in Tai Seng, Jurong, Woodlands and Bugis, and holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 10,000 customer reviews.

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LYK Repair handles the problems Singaporeans run into most: cracked screens, failing batteries, charging faults, water damage and camera issues. It repairs iPhones, Samsung and other Android phones, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches, with most common repairs completed the same day. Customers can walk in without an appointment, send a photo of the problem on WhatsApp for a quote, or book a doorstep repair at home or in the office.

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As an Apple Independent Repair Provider, LYK Repair uses genuine Apple parts for eligible iPhone repairs and offers quality alternatives where they make more sense for the customer. Beyond walk-in customers, the company provides corporate repair services and has completed more than 60 projects for Singapore government agencies.

"When someone's phone breaks, their whole day stops," said Gavin, CEO at LYK Repair. "For 12 years our job has been to get people back up and running quickly, and to be honest with them along the way. Sometimes that means telling a customer a repair isn't worth it, or that a simple fix will do. That honesty is why so many of our customers come back, and why they send their family and friends to us."

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The company's latest step is the launch of a free online iPhone Help Centre. Written with input from LYK's technicians, it explains common iPhone problems in plain language: why a battery drains by lunchtime, what to do in the first hour after a phone gets wet, and whether an older iPhone is still worth repairing. Guides cover eight topics, from troubleshooting and battery care to warranty and repair costs, and are written for Singapore conditions, including the effect of heat and humidity on batteries.

"Most people search online before they walk into a repair shop, and much of what they find is generic or written for other countries," Gavin added. "We wanted to give them the same straight answers we'd give at our counter."

The iPhone Help Centre is available now on the LYK Repair website, and new guides will be added as new iPhone models and iOS updates are released. LYK Repair's four stores are open for walk-in repairs, and quotes are available on WhatsApp at +65 9025 2185.

About LYK Repair

LYK Repair is a Singapore-based repair specialist for phones, tablets, laptops and smartwatches, operating since 2014. With stores in Tai Seng, Jurong, Woodlands and Bugis, it offers walk-in and same-day repairs, doorstep repair and corporate repair services. LYK Repair is known for transparent pricing, experienced technicians and honest advice on whether a device is worth repairing.

Media contact

- Name: Steve

- Email: support@lykrepair.com

- Phone: +65 9025 2185

- Website: https://lykrepair.com/

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