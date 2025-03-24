M Baazar onboards the charismatic Rakul Preet Singh as the brand ambassador

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 24: A beloved name in Indian fashion and one of the leading fashion retailers in Eastern India, M Baazar signs the Bollywood icon Rakul Preet Singh.

Known for her infectious energy and bubbly charm, Rakul expressed her joy about this collaboration "When I went through M Baazar's exclusive collection, I realised it perfectly blends the best of both worlds- traditional elegance and contemporary style, something that perfectly aligns with my fashion sensibilities, and perhaps many modern Indian women. Their collection is not just about looking good but feeling confident. I am excited to embark on a new fashion journey with M Baazar"

Advertisement

CMD of M Baazar, Mr Sanjay Saraf shared his thoughts, "We are exhilarated to have Rakul Preet Singh join us. We are confident this partnership is set to redefine the fashion landscape in India, setting new standards for style and being an inspiration for the contemporary generation."

Boasting a strong network of 190+ stores spanning across 8 states, M Baazar has been elevating the fashion aspirations of Indians for decades. With a diverse range including menswear, ladieswear, kidswear and accessories, M Baazar caters to the ever-evolving tastes of fashion-forward consumers, and this new collaboration with Rakul Preet Singh is set to propel the brand to even greater heights as a leading force in the world of fashion.

Advertisement

About M Baazar

M Baazar is a fashion retail brand with a strong presence in Eastern India, committed to providing stylish, affordable, and high-quality fashion for men, women, and children. With a vast network of stores, M Baazar continues to redefine fashion retail by blending contemporary trends with traditional values.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)