 M-cap of 6 of top-10 most valued domestic firms erodes by Rs 1 lakh-crore; Reliance takes biggest hit : The Tribune India

M-cap of 6 of top-10 most valued domestic firms erodes by Rs 1 lakh-crore; Reliance takes biggest hit

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbles Rs 40,695.15 crore to Rs 17,01,720.32 crore

M-cap of 6 of top-10 most valued domestic firms erodes by Rs 1 lakh-crore; Reliance takes biggest hit

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, June 25

Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 1,02,280.51 crore in market valuation last week, amid a weak trend in equities, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 405.21 points or 0.63 per cent amid a bearish trend in global equities and concerns over rate hikes by central banks of various countries.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys and State Bank of India faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap). However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel emerged as the gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 40,695.15 crore to Rs 17,01,720.32 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s mcap diminished by Rs 17,222.5 crore to Rs 6,20,797.26 crore.

State Bank’s valuation fell by Rs 14,814.86 crore to Rs 4,95,048.22 crore and that of Infosys declined by Rs 11,204.66 crore to Rs 5,25,228.89 crore.

The mcap of ITC went lower by Rs 10,625.95 crore to Rs 5,52,611.81 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 7,717.39 crore to Rs 6,46,262.77 crore.

However, HDFC Bank added Rs 23,525.6 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 9,18,984.17 crore.

The mcap of TCS jumped Rs 15,441.19 crore to Rs 11,77,281.48 crore.

HDFC’s valuation climbed Rs 13,821.74 crore to Rs 5,03,318.08 crore and that of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 11,297.68 crore to Rs 4,77,710.47 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, HDFC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

2
World

Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow and return to Ukraine

3
Nation

Opposition asks govt to send all-party delegation to Manipur as Amit Shah chairs all-party meet

4
Trending

Viral video: African-American singer Mary Millben sings Indian national anthem, seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet

5
Nation

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

6
Punjab

Mastermind of fake offer letter scam held in Canada, 700 stare at deportation

7
Nation

'Need to forget differences and move forward together': Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre's Delhi ordinance

8
Chandigarh

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

9
Himachal

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

10
World

Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Army and Assam Rifles troops leave with seized weapons and a...

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu’s Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Flash flood also reported in Tundhar area

PM Modi meets Egypt’s Grand Mufti; discusses social harmony, extremism and radicalisation

PM Modi meets Egypt's Grand Mufti; discusses social harmony, extremism and radicalisation

The Grand Mufti highlights cultural and people-to-people rel...

In a rare event, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time

In a rare event, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time

Normally, monsoon reaches Mumbai by June 11 and National Cap...

Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin

Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin

Charges against Yevgeny Prigozhin for mounting armed rebelli...


Cities

View All

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man poses as cop, dupes local resident of Rs 4.5 lakh

Dangling cables irk shopkeepers in Putlighar; want these removed

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

3 ‘delivery boys’ arrested with drug

Illegal liquor owner held

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

AAP govt's development tax invites pensioners' wrath

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Pensioners burn tax notification copies

Caught with phones, 2 jail inmates booked

Pensioners protest in front of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA's office

Powercom engineers flag shortage of staff