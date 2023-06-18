M-cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms climbs over Rs 1.13 lakh-crore; Reliance biggest winner

New Delhi, June 18
Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,13,703.82 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in an overall bullish trend in the equity market.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 758.95 points or 1.21 per cent. The 30-share BSE index zoomed 466.95 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 63,384.58 on Friday.
While Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Infosys, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India faced erosion from their market valuations last week.
Reliance Industries added Rs 63,259.05 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,42,415.47 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever jumped Rs 18,737.99 crore to Rs 6,38,019.76 crore.
ITC’s valuation zoomed Rs 18,331.32 crore to Rs 5,63,237.76 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 11,059.41 crore to Rs 5,36,433.55 crore.
The mcap of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 2,016.08 crore to Rs 4,66,412.79 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 299.97 crore to Rs 4,89,496.34 crore.
However, the market valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 12,879.86 crore to Rs 11,61,840.29 crore and that of State Bank of India fell by Rs 6,514.97 crore to Rs 5,09,863.08 crore.
HDFC Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 4,722.95 crore to Rs 8,95,458.57 crore and that of ICICI Bank went lower by Rs 1,882.67 crore to Rs 6,53,980.16 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East
Curfew was imposed in Manipur after clashes broke out betwee...
Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars
Any threat will be processed in milliseconds by a software
38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days
The incident adds to recent string of knife attacks across U...
Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram
Main accused and his associate arrested within hours of the ...
IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; Vavilala Chidvila Reddy bags top rank
The exam was conducted on June 4