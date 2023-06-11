M-cap of 6 of top-10 most-valued firms fall by Rs 83,637.96 crore; TCS biggest laggard

New Delhi, June 11
Six of the top 10 most-valued firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 83,637.96 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever and Infosys taking the biggest hit, amid an overall tepid trend in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 78.52 points or 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty gained 29.3 points or 0.15 per cent.
The market valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 35,694.04 crore to Rs 11,74,720.15 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
Hindustan Unilever’s valuation eroded by Rs 18,949.45 crore to Rs 6,19,281.77 crore and that of Infosys fell by Rs 13,549.34 crore to Rs 5,25,374.14 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India went lower by Rs 7,675.16 crore to Rs 5,16,378.05 crore and that of ITC tanked Rs 5,903.31 crore to Rs 5,44,906.44 crore.
Bharti Airtel’s mcap declined by Rs 1,866.66 crore to Rs 4,64,396.71 crore.
However, Reliance Industries added Rs 18,233.31 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 16,79,156.42 crore.
The mcap of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 2,459.29 crore to Rs 9,00,181.52 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 1,055.33 crore to Rs 4,89,196.37 crore.
The valuation of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 664.9 crore to Rs 6,55,862.83 crore.
Reliance Industries continued to rule the top 10 most-valued firms’ chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.
