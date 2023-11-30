M-cap of BSE-listed firms hits $4-trillion milestone

New Delhi, November 29

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reached the $4-trillion milestone for the first time ever on Wednesday, mirroring a positive trend in equities.

What is remarkable about this feat is that it took just two-and-a-half years to hit the $4 trillion landmark after the market capitalisation (m-cap) of all listed companies on the BSE touched the $3-trillion mark on May 24, 2021.

The total valuation of exchange-listed companies went past the $1 trillion level on May 28, 2007.

The journey from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion was covered in 2,566 days or just over seven years on June 6, 2014. The m-cap of listed companies reached $2 trillion on July 10, 2017, taking 1,130 days from the $1.5 trillion level. It took 10 years for the exchange to reach from $1 trillion level to $2 trillion in market capitalisation. From there, it took 1,255 days to go past the $2.5-trillion mark on December 16, 2020.

In the equity market, the BSE Sensex jumped 727.71 points to settle at 66,901.91 after beginning the day on a positive note. During the day, it zoomed 772.08 points to 66,946.28.

Thanks to the optimism in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached Rs 3,33,26,881.49 crore in morning trade, translating into $4 trillion at the exchange rate of 83.31.

It finally stood at Rs 3,33,29,095.37 crore at the end of trade, translating into $4 trillion. The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit an all-time high of Rs 333.29 lakh crore.

While the BSE benchmark Sensex has rallied 6,061.17 points so far this year, the market capitalisation of all listed firms on BSE has gone up by Rs 50.90 lakh crore. — PTI

