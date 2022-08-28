M-cap of seven of top-10 valued firms tumbles over Rs 1.54 lakh-crore

New Delhi, August 28
Seven of the top-10 valued firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 1,54,477.38 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest laggards.
Last week, the BSE benchmark index tanked 812.28 points or 1.36 per cent.
Reliance Industries Limited, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the only gainers in the top-10 pack.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plunged Rs 59,862.08 crore to Rs 11,78,818.29 crore.
The valuation of Infosys tanked Rs 31,789.31 crore to Rs 6,40,351.57 crore.
HDFC Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 16,090.67 crore to Rs 8,13,952.05 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by Rs 14,814.18 crore to Rs 6,04,079.91 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 14,430.4 crore to Rs 4,27,605.59 crore and HDFC by Rs 13,031.62 crore to Rs 4,34,644.36 crore.
The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) dipped Rs 4,459.12 crore to Rs 4,29,309.22 crore.
On the other hand, Reliance Industries added Rs 3,500.56 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,71,645.33 crore.
The mcap of State Bank of India jumped Rs 3,034.37 crore to Rs 4,67,471.16 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 523.02 crore to Rs 6,06,330.11 crore.
Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC and Bajaj Finance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...