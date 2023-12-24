M-cap of three of 10 most valued firms jump Rs 70,312.7 crore; Reliance biggest winner

PTI

New Delhi, December 24

The combined market valuation of three of the 10 most valued firms jumped Rs 70,312.7 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest winner, amid volatile market conditions.

From the top 10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion to the tune of Rs 68,783.2 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 376.79 points or 0.52 per cent after a record-breaking rally.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 47,021.59 crore to Rs 17,35,194.85 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 12,241.37 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,05,043.25 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation climbed Rs 11,049.74 crore to Rs 12,68,143.20 crore.

However, the market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank plummeted Rs 30,235.29 crore to Rs 6,97,095.53 crore.

The valuation of TCS eroded by Rs 12,715.21 crore to Rs 13,99,696.92 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by Rs 10,486.42 crore to Rs 5,68,185.42 crore.

The mcap of Infosys fell by Rs 7,159.5 crore to Rs 6,48,298.04 crore and that of ITC diminished by Rs 3,991.36 crore to Rs 5,67,645.03 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation dipped Rs 2,108.17 crore to Rs 5,56,134.58 crore and that of LIC declined by Rs 2,087.25 crore to Rs 5,01,635.57 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC, Airtel and Life Insurance Corporation of India.