 M-cap of top-10 most valued firms plunge Rs 1.93 lakh-crore; TCS, HDFC Bank biggest laggards : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • M-cap of top-10 most valued firms plunge Rs 1.93 lakh-crore; TCS, HDFC Bank biggest laggards

M-cap of top-10 most valued firms plunge Rs 1.93 lakh-crore; TCS, HDFC Bank biggest laggards

Market valuation of TCS plunges Rs 52,580.57 crore to Rs 12,25,983.46 crore

M-cap of top-10 most valued firms plunge Rs 1.93 lakh-crore; TCS, HDFC Bank biggest laggards

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 29

All the top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 1,93,181.15 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in line with bearish trend in equities.

In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,614.82 points or 2.46 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS plunged Rs 52,580.57 crore to Rs 12,25,983.46 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation (mcap) slumped Rs 40,562.71 crore to Rs 11,14,185.78 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited dropped Rs 22,935.65 crore to Rs 15,32,595.88 crore and that of Infosys tumbled Rs 19,320.04 crore to Rs 5,73,022.78 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 17,161.01 crore to Rs 5,13,735.07 crore and that of Bajaj Finance diminished by Rs 15,759.95 crore to Rs 4,54,814.95 crore.

ICICI Bank’s valuation tanked Rs 13,827.73 crore to Rs 6,39,292.94 crore and that of ITC slipped Rs 5,900.49 crore to Rs 5,40,637.34 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,124.96 crore to Rs 5,83,098.06 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped Rs 2,008.04 crore to Rs 5,00,670.73 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

2
Trending

'Pick any car from our range…': Anand Mahindra's special gesture for armless archer Sheetal who won two Asian Games gold

3
India Explainer

BJP's strategic shift: How political compulsion brought Vasundhara Raje back to the ‘helm’ in Rajasthan

4
World

Gaza war has entered a new stage, says Israel defence minister; Hamas offers swap of hostages for all Palestinian in Israeli jails

5
Chandigarh

Bank fraud: ED arrests 2 promoters, CA of Chandigarh-based pharma company; searches Ashoka University in Haryana

6
India

Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

7
Punjab

To dodge govt, farmers come up with novel ways of burning crop residue

8
Punjab

Shopkeeper shot dead in Punjab’s Bathinda

9
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Head hundred helps Australia scrape Ravindra-powered New Zealand by 5 runs

10
Punjab

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala’s Kochi

One killed, 36 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala’s Kalamassery; NSG, NIA teams rush to site

More than 2,000 people were inside the hall when the inciden...

Convention centre blast: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM Vijayan; CM terms blast 'unfortunate' and 'serious'

Convention centre blast: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM Vijayan; CM terms blast 'unfortunate' and 'serious'

Blast occurs during the convention of Jehovah's Witnesses

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in '2nd stage' of Gaza war

Expect a ‘long and hard’ campaign, PM Netanyahu warns Israel...

PM Modi, Egyptian Prez discuss deteriorating security, humanitarian situation in West Asia

Hamas-Israel conflict: PM Modi, Egyptian President El-Sisi bat for early restoration of peace

The two leaders discuss deteriorating security, humanitarian...

Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dies at 54: Reports

Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dies at 54

Perry was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Ange...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

GNDU chosen for 5G Use-Case Lab

Ward watch: Potholed roads, overflowing sewers bane of residents

Ahead of Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas, nagar kirtan taken out

‘Steps to check stubble-burning economically not viable’

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

43 slots left, UT may stop fuel 2-wheeler registration today

Boost to fight against stray canine menace in city

Paid parking at Sec 26 mandi to be resumed

PGI changes name of Surgical Gastroenterology Dept

At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

Field tests to combat air pollution achieve encouraging results

1984 riots case: Delhi Lieutenant Governor gives nod to file appeal

AFFWA hosts fest for women entrepreneurs

Bank officer ends life

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar’s AQI swings between moderate & satisfactory

Hockey Tourney: IAF beat Punjab & Sind Bank, bag 3 points

To dodge govt, farmers come up with novel ways of burning crop residue

2 held for snatching cash from migrant

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 87: Mohalla Karabara roads in a shambles

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 88: Traffic jams at New Shivpuri Chowk common sight

Saras Mela receives massive footfall

Two held with 8 stolen bikes in Ludhiana

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

MLA flags off road-cleaning machine

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

'Harassment' of pupils : 2 weeks after receiving committee report, Punjabi University issues chargesheet to professor

Punjab fencing team secures gold medal