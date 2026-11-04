‘M N Rao – Story of An Indian Tailor’ Brings Six Decades of Bespoke Craft to Life Through a Documentary-Style Brand Film

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Established in 1965 by Master M. N. Rao, M N Rao – Truly Bespoke, a pure luxury Bespoke tailoring house certified by the Savile Row Academy, has been part of Mumbai’s tailoring story for six decades. From master cutters and handwritten measurement books to changing wardrobes and new generations of customers, the way people dress has evolved dramatically. But some things have remained unchanged like the importance of a good cut, the patience of a skilled hand and the feeling of wearing something made specifically for you. While others focus on selling garments, M N Rao sells perfection.

Advertisement

That journey forms the heart of ‘M N Rao – Story of An Indian Tailor’, a documentary-style brand film created by The Content Theory as part of M N Rao’s #OnlyForTheChosenFew 360-degree digital film strategy. The film celebrates 60 years of MN Rao Truly Bespoke. Rather than simply showcasing garments, the film looks at the world behind them, the people, knowledge, relationships and craftsmanship that have shaped the house over six decades. Through archival photographs, vintage tailoring tools, handwritten measurement books and glimpses of the original workshop, it traces a craft built around precision, proportion and an understanding of the individual.

Advertisement

Today, as fashion becomes faster and increasingly standardised, traditional tailoring faces a different challenge: who will carry the craft forward? Fewer young people are entering the profession, putting years of specialised knowledge and skills at risk. For a house that has spent six decades rooted in this craft, the question is not only about preserving a legacy, but ensuring there is a future for the skills and people that sustain it.

Madhusudan Rao, Director & Master Tailor, M N Rao – Truly Bespoke, shared, “At its heart, bespoke is a choice to take time, value craft over convenience and wear something made around you rather than for everyone. But for that craft to survive, we need people willing to learn it, practise it and carry it forward. Fewer young people are entering traditional tailoring today, putting specialised knowledge and skills at risk. We believe India has the potential to become a global tailoring hub, and that means investing in the right talent and continuously skilling our workforce. In what remains a fragmented sector, this commitment to quality and people has helped us stay consistent for six decades. With the third generation now joining the business, our responsibility is to ensure that the craft continues to evolve and live on.”

Advertisement

That idea of passing knowledge from one generation to another is deeply rooted in the house’s own history. A.K. Hangal, remembered as Rahim Chacha in Sholay, was also a master cutter in Bombay trained in British cutting. He became a mentor to the young M N Rao house, sharing his knowledge of cutting and construction. Today, second-generation Master Tailors Vinayak Rao, who trained under Professor Andrew Ramroop OBE, founder of the Savile Row Academy in London, and Madhusudan Rao carry that tradition forward.

Vinayak Rao, Director & Master Tailor, M N Rao – Truly Bespoke, shared, “Tailoring is a craft that cannot be learnt overnight. It takes years of practice to understand cutting, proportion, fitting and the nuances of the human body. My training at the Savile Row Academy allowed me to deepen that understanding and see how a globally respected tailoring tradition approaches the craft. For us, the real responsibility is to bring that knowledge back, adapt it to Indian customers and ensure that these skills continue to be passed on.”

The film also brings the spotlight to the craftsmen whose work remains largely unseen. Among them is 53 year old Subba Rao, who came to Mumbai from Hyderabad in 1986 and trained under Master M. N. Rao. Now, four decades later, he continues to be part of the M N Rao workshop. “For me, tailoring has never felt like just a job. I enjoy the process of making something from a piece of fabric and seeing it come together. Every person is different, every garment is different, and that keeps the work interesting. After all these years, I still feel happy when a customer wears something we have made and says, ‘This is exactly what I wanted,’” says Subba.

Shravan Ajay, Founder & Director, The Content Theory who has conceptualized & directed the documentary film shared “Documentaries often take you beyond the script, and while shooting, we discovered stories that were deeply personal, emotionally hard-hitting and simply worth hearing. M.N. Rao is the story of an Indian Tailor who started with nothing and built a legacy that has endured for over 60 years. But for me, the film was equally about the tailors who kept this art alive through generations. Telling their stories and bringing their lives into focus was an important part of this journey for me as a filmmaker.” The documentary is a part of the bigger campaign, which will bring 3 more digital films which highlight

M N Rao’s bespoke offering spans suits with cuts like classic british single-breasted, structured double-breasted, italian soft-shoulder lounge suits, and more, formal dress shirts(with wingtip, cutaway, or spread collars) crafted from elite Swiss and Italian mills, trousers, bandhgalas and embellished sherwanis created from premium heavyweight raw silks, handwoven benarasi silks, vintage jamawar, velvet, and textured jacquards, three-piece tuxedo styles, Indo-western occasion wear and bespoke women’s workwear, with each garment personalised around the client’s posture, preferences, personality, lifestyle and occasion. The house’s tailoring approach draws on the principles of British cutting, with an emphasis on precision, proportion, structure and fit, alongside contemporary interpretations suited to the individual.

The house today has 50+ craftsmen and tailors from across the country, with individual team members bringing 15 to 40+ years of experience across specialised areas of the craft. It operates from a 3,200 sq. ft. manufacturing and tailoring facility in Jogeshwari, Mumbai, bringing its tailoring, shirt and trouser making, embroidery, finishing and garment-care operations under one roof. This festive and wedding season, the focus includes embellished sherwanis, bandhgalas, jackets and occasion wear. The brand has also opened a new, larger flagship at Kemps Corner, alongside its established Vile Parle store.

For M N Rao, ‘#OnlyfortheChosenFew’ is ultimately a 360 degree digital film strategy and tribute to the craft and the people who keep it alive. At a time when fashion is increasingly shaped by speed and standardisation, the film makes a case for another way of creating one perfect fit at a time.

About M N Rao

M N Rao – Truly Bespoke is a family-led bespoke tailoring house in Mumbai, established in 1965 by Master M. N. Rao and now run by second-generation Master Tailors Vinayak Rao and Madhusudan Rao, with the next generation training in the craft. Its expertise spans men’s formal and occasion wear, wedding couture, premium casuals and bespoke women’s workwear. The house has stores in Vile Parle and Kemps Corner, Mumbai, with its manufacturing and tailoring facility located in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. For more information - https://www.mnrao.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)