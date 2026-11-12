M-SANVI Real Estate Advises Homebuyers to Assess Total Property Costs Beyond Festive Discounts

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 12: M-SANVI Real Estate Private Limited, a leading real estate firm based in Delhi-NCR, highlights the importance of evaluating the total cost of homeownership as buyers consider residential property purchases during the festive season.

Diwali is often seen as an auspicious time to make significant purchases, including buying a home. Festive offers, flexible payment plans and discounts may make certain properties more attractive to prospective buyers. However, the listed price or the value of an offer should not be the only factor guiding a purchase decision. Understanding the overall financial commitment, the property’s location and its suitability for long-term needs is equally important.

One of the first considerations for homebuyers should be the total cost of ownership. In addition to the property price, buyers need to account for stamp duty, registration charges, interiors, maintenance and other applicable expenses. Those opting for a home loan should also assess the monthly instalment against their regular income, existing financial obligations and future savings goals.

Advertisement

“Festive offers can be worth evaluating, but buyers should look at the complete financial picture before committing to a property. The purchase price is only one part of the cost. Registration, other associated expenses and long-term loan repayments also need to be considered. A home should fit comfortably within a buyer’s financial capacity rather than create pressure on other important household priorities,” said Mukesh Kumar, Founder and Director, M-SANVI Real Estate Private Limited.

Beyond affordability, the location and everyday suitability of a property deserve careful attention. Connectivity to workplaces, access to public transport, schools, healthcare facilities and other essential services can influence a family’s daily routine and long-term living experience. Buyers should also consider whether the property’s size, layout and surrounding infrastructure will continue to meet their needs in the years ahead.

Comparing available properties is another important step. A lower-priced home may not necessarily offer better overall value if it involves longer commutes or limited access to essential services. Similarly, an attractive discount should be assessed in the context of the property’s overall price, payment terms and suitability for the buyer’s requirements.

Advertisement

Due diligence should also remain a priority throughout the purchase process. Buyers should verify ownership documents, applicable approvals, payment terms and other relevant records before proceeding. For projects covered by the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, checking the relevant RERA registration and project details can form part of this process. Where necessary, buyers should seek advice from qualified legal or financial professionals.

A festive-season purchase can be an important step towards homeownership, but a sound decision depends on more than the timing of the transaction. By comparing options, understanding the complete cost and assessing their long-term requirements, buyers can make a more informed choice and approach homeownership with greater financial confidence.

About M-SANVI Real Estate Private Limited

Advertisement

M-SANVI Real Estate Private Limited is a Delhi-NCR-based residential real estate firm that assists homebuyers in exploring property options aligned with their needs, preferences and budgets. The company focuses on residential properties, helping buyers evaluate choices based on factors such as location, connectivity, space and suitability for everyday living. With a focus on homebuyers’ requirements, M-SANVI aims to make the process of finding a suitable home more informed and convenient.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)