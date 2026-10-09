M-SANVI Real Estate Broadens Residential Offering as Delhi-NCR Buyers Seek More Space and Flexibility

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 9: M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., a leading real estate firm based in Delhi-NCR, is strengthening its residential property offerings across different configurations, including 2BHK, 3BHK, 4BHK and 5BHK homes, as homebuyers increasingly look for properties that offer greater space, functionality and flexibility.

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The preference for larger homes has been gaining traction across Delhi-NCR, with recent industry data showing strong demand for 3BHK homes in the region. At the same time, affordability continues to remain an important consideration, making configuration, location and overall value key factors in the homebuying decision.

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Against this changing demand, M-SANVI is focusing on offering residential options across different sizes and configurations to cater to varied requirements, from buyers seeking a practical 2BHK home to families looking for additional space through 3BHK, 4BHK and 5BHK residences.

“Homebuyers today are looking at a property from a much broader perspective. The requirement is not simply about having an additional room, but about having a home that works for the family’s current lifestyle and future needs. While affordability remains important, buyers are also paying closer attention to space, layout, connectivity and the overall convenience offered by a location,” said Mukesh Kumar, Founder & Director, M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

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The shift towards larger homes is also being seen alongside a more selective approach to residential purchases. Buyers are spending more time comparing configurations, locations and the overall value of a property before making a decision. For residential businesses, this is creating greater emphasis on understanding different buyer requirements rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach.

M-SANVI’s residential portfolio across 2BHK to 5BHK configurations is aimed at giving buyers greater choice based on family size, lifestyle requirements and budget. The company continues to focus on residential properties across Delhi with an emphasis on helping homebuyers identify options suited to their individual requirements.

About M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. is a leading real estate firm based in Delhi, focused on residential properties and helping homebuyers find homes suited to their requirements. The company offers a range of residential options across different configurations and locations in the region.

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