Home / Business / M-SANVI Real Estate Empowers Homebuyers with ‘Ghar Sahi Milega Yahi’ Campaign Across Delhi-NCR

PTI
Updated At : 10:45 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
New Delhi, 23 October 2025:M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., a leading real estate firm based out of Delhi-NCR, has rolled out its latest campaign, “Ghar Sahi Milega Yahi,” reaffirming its commitment to helping homebuyers find the right property with trust and transparency. The campaign highlights M-SANVI’s dedication to creating reliable, high-quality living and business spaces across the region while expanding its footprint across residential, commercial, and industrial developments.

At a time when urban homebuyers often face challenges such as misleading property listings, inflated pricing, and limited access to genuine real-estate advisory, this campaign focuses on bridging the trust gap between developers and end buyers. M-SANVI Real Estate, through this initiative, will conduct on-ground awareness drives, digital consultations, and buyer assistance programs across in Delhi particular location Uttam Nagar,Dwarka Mor and Dwarka helping families find homes that truly match their lifestyle and budget.

Over the years, M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. has built a strong and diverse portfolio of residential and commercial properties, serving more than 159,000 satisfied clients across Delhi-NCR. The company’s approach combines local expertise with modern digital tools to guide buyers through every step of their property journey from search and site visits to financial documentation and final handover.

Speaking on the launch, Mukesh Kumar, Founder of M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., said:

“A home is not just a physical space it’s an emotion, a milestone of security and belonging. With our ‘Ghar Sahi Milega Yahi’ campaign, we want to make sure that every family can find the right home with trust, clarity, and peace of mind. Our goal is to empower buyers with genuine options and a hassle-free property experience.”

The ‘Ghar Sahi Milega Yahi’ initiative aligns with the growing need for organized real-estate advisory in the affordable housing segment. By integrating customer-centric practices and transparent operations, M-SANVI Real Estate continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for first-time homebuyers, working professionals, and investors seeking sustainable housing in Delhi-NCR.

About M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. is a leading property consultancy and development firm based in Delhi-NCR, offering affordable, high-quality, and future-ready homes to more than 159,000 clients. Guided by the motto ‘Ghar Sahi Milega Yahi’, the company is committed to transparency, customer satisfaction, and sustainable innovation. With expanding operations in Uttam Nagar, Dwarka MorM-SANVI continues to redefine the standards of ethical real-estate advisory in India.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

