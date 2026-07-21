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Home / Business / M-SANVI Real Estate Reports Growing Homebuyer Preference for Connectivity, Security and Community Living

M-SANVI Real Estate Reports Growing Homebuyer Preference for Connectivity, Security and Community Living

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ANI
Updated At : 01:23 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], July 21: M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. a Delhi-NCR-based real estate company has Noticed The priorities of homebuyers in Delhi's residential market are undergoing a noticeable shift, with connectivity, security, and community living emerging as key factors influencing purchase decisions, according to M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

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While location and affordability continue to remain important considerations, today's homebuyers are increasingly looking beyond the property itself. Easy access to metro networks, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, workplaces, and everyday conveniences is playing a larger role in shaping residential preferences. At the same time, the demand for secure and community-oriented residential environments has also witnessed steady growth.

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The trend is particularly visible across established residential destinations such as Dwarka, where planned infrastructure, strong connectivity, and organised communities continue to attract both first-time buyers and families looking for long-term residential stability.

Commenting on the changing market dynamics, Mr. Mukesh Kumar, Founder and Director of M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., said:

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"Homebuyers today are evaluating properties very differently compared to a few years ago. They are not only looking at the size of a home or its price but also at the overall quality of life a location can offer. Factors such as metro connectivity, accessibility to essential services, safety, and a sense of community have become increasingly important in the decision-making process."

According to the company, the growing popularity of society-based living reflects a broader shift in buyer behaviour. Families are showing greater interest in residential communities that offer convenience, security, shared amenities, and a well-developed social ecosystem.

The increasing availability of information through digital platforms has also contributed to this trend. Homebuyers are conducting extensive research before making a purchase, comparing locations, evaluating connectivity, and assessing neighbourhood infrastructure before finalising their decisions. This has encouraged developers and real estate consultants to focus not only on the property but also on the overall residential experience.

As Delhi's housing market continues to evolve, M-SANVI Real Estate believes that connectivity and community living will remain among the most significant factors influencing residential demand. The company expects homebuyers to continue prioritising locations that offer a balanced combination of accessibility, convenience, safety, and long-term value.

About M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

M-SANVI Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. is a Delhi-NCR-based real estate company specialising in residential properties, including flats, builder floors, and society-based housing options. The company assists homebuyers in identifying residential properties across key locations in West Delhi and Dwarka, with a focus on helping families find homes that align with their lifestyle, connectivity, and long-term housing needs.

http://www.sanvirealestates.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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