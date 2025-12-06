M3M Foundation Launches ‘MAD About Health 2.0’ with an Inspiring Morning of Fitness, Awareness, and Inclusion at The Shri Ram Millennium School, Gurugram

3M Foundation Unveils “MAD About Health 2.0,” Inspiring Young Communities Toward Fitness and Wellbeing Gurugram, 6 December, 2025 : M3M Foundation launched MAD About Health 2.0 with a high-energy and inspiring morning at The Shri Ram Millennium School, Gurugram, bringing together students, families, and community members to promote fitness, preventive care, and overall wellbeing. The event began with a graceful lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolising the Foundation’s commitment to building a healthier and more aware society.

The campus came alive with dynamic performances by students of The Shri Ram Millennium School alongside children from the iMpower Programme, who showcased confidence, synchrony, and the joy of movement. A standout moment of the morning was a powerful kettlebell demonstration by Master Kiaan Kanodia and Master Krishiv Kanodia, young fitness enthusiasts who captivated the audience with exceptional strength, balance, and discipline.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee of M3M Foundation, emphasised the deep impact of early health awareness on long-term wellbeing. “Good health is shaped by the small, intentional habits we practise each day. When we empower children to stay active, stay aware, and understand the value of preventive care, we strengthen not just individuals but the future of entire communities. MAD About Health 2.0 reflects our belief in building a culture where wellbeing becomes a shared responsibility,” she said.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 100 iMpower children, who actively engaged in fitness activities, awareness exercises, and creative showcases. A series of vibrant stalls added to the morning’s momentum, including Tarang children’s art displays, Sarvodya’s iMill product corner, and a creative stall led by deaf and mute children, each reflecting the Foundation’s commitment to inclusion, creativity, and opportunity.

MAD About Health 2.0 stands as a significant milestone in M3M Foundation’s mission to embed health consciousness and preventive care within young communities. By fostering participation and awareness through accessible and inclusive platforms, the Foundation continues to promote holistic wellbeing as a cornerstone for stronger and healthier generations.

