DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / M3M Foundation Launches ‘MAD About Health 2.0’ with an Inspiring Morning of Fitness, Awareness, and Inclusion at The Shri Ram Millennium School, Gurugram

M3M Foundation Launches ‘MAD About Health 2.0’ with an Inspiring Morning of Fitness, Awareness, and Inclusion at The Shri Ram Millennium School, Gurugram

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:31 PM Dec 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

3M Foundation Unveils “MAD About Health 2.0,” Inspiring Young Communities Toward Fitness and Wellbeing Gurugram, 6 December, 2025 : M3M Foundation launched MAD About Health 2.0 with a high-energy and inspiring morning at The Shri Ram Millennium School, Gurugram, bringing together students, families, and community members to promote fitness, preventive care, and overall wellbeing. The event began with a graceful lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolising the Foundation’s commitment to building a healthier and more aware society.

Advertisement

The campus came alive with dynamic performances by students of The Shri Ram Millennium School alongside children from the iMpower Programme, who showcased confidence, synchrony, and the joy of movement. A standout moment of the morning was a powerful kettlebell demonstration by Master Kiaan Kanodia and Master Krishiv Kanodia, young fitness enthusiasts who captivated the audience with exceptional strength, balance, and discipline.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee of M3M Foundation, emphasised the deep impact of early health awareness on long-term wellbeing. “Good health is shaped by the small, intentional habits we practise each day. When we empower children to stay active, stay aware, and understand the value of preventive care, we strengthen not just individuals but the future of entire communities. MAD About Health 2.0 reflects our belief in building a culture where wellbeing becomes a shared responsibility,” she said.

Advertisement

The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 100 iMpower children, who actively engaged in fitness activities, awareness exercises, and creative showcases. A series of vibrant stalls added to the morning’s momentum, including Tarang children’s art displays, Sarvodya’s iMill product corner, and a creative stall led by deaf and mute children, each reflecting the Foundation’s commitment to inclusion, creativity, and opportunity.

MAD About Health 2.0 stands as a significant milestone in M3M Foundation’s mission to embed health consciousness and preventive care within young communities. By fostering participation and awareness through accessible and inclusive platforms, the Foundation continues to promote holistic wellbeing as a cornerstone for stronger and healthier generations.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts