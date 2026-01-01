M3M Foundation Marks the Year with Measurable Impact Across Communities Nationwide Interventions across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and sustainability positively impacted over 4.9 million lives across India

Gurugram, 1st January 2026 : M3M Foundation concluded the year by expanding its social footprint to 4.9 million lives across 22 states, 90 districts, and 1,349 villages, through integrated interventions spanning environment, education, health, livelihoods, and sports. Implemented in partnership with 50+ organisations, the Foundation’s work continues to focus on scale, equity, and long-term community resilience across rural, urban, and underserved regions. During the year, the Foundation delivered large-scale outcomes across thematic areas, including environmental benefits to over 31 lakh people, educational support to 7.8 lakh children, healthcare services to 6.2 lakh individuals, and livelihood upliftment for 2.5 lakh people. These interventions addressed critical needs across water conservation, plantation, natural farming, education access, healthcare delivery, nutrition, skilling, entrepreneurship, and community-led sustainability initiatives.

In 2025, focused interventions further deepened impact. Environmental action resulted in the creation of 30 million litres of additional water storage, plantation of 52,000+ saplings, and natural farming support to 2,500 farmers, with 60 percent women beneficiaries, while 25,000 villagers benefitted from human–wildlife coexistence initiatives. In education, 1,736 migrant children were supported, 828 scholarships were awarded nationwide, and 20,000+ students benefitted from digital classrooms. Sports initiatives supported 104 sportspersons, contributing to 310+ medals, including 71 international honours.

Healthcare and nutrition interventions delivered comprehensive support through 67 health camps, distribution of 79+ lakh meals, nutrition drives, and medical interventions reaching lakhs of beneficiaries. Livelihood initiatives enabled 2,000+ youth to gain employable skills with a 76 percent placement rate, while 300 youth received entrepreneurship training. In parallel, 32 fellows were empowered to drive grassroots change across sustainability and social innovation.

The Foundation’s impact and approach were also recognised at leading national and international platforms during the year, including honours at the ET Now Champions of CSR Awards, Times of India Film Awards (TOIFA), and the Asian Brand & Leadership Conclave 2025, reinforcing the credibility and consistency of its work across social sectors.

Reflecting on the year, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation, said, “This year reinforces our belief that impact must be both inclusive and sustainable. By strengthening systems across environment, education, health, and livelihoods, we are enabling communities to build resilience, dignity, and long-term opportunity.” Looking ahead, M3M Foundation aligns its next phase with the Payal@40 vision, with an ambition to launch 40 new initiatives aimed at expanding impact, strengthening innovation, and responding to evolving community needs.

