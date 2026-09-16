M3M Foundation strengthens community healthcare with the inauguration of Health Check-up Kiosks at Kurukshetra and Gurugram

Shri Mukesh Sharma and Dr Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee and President, M3M Foundation inaugurate health check-up kiosks.

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 15: Taking a step towards making preventive healthcare more accessible at the grassroots, M3M Foundation inaugurated Health Check-up Kiosks at the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Gudha, Kurukshetra, and Polyclinic, Sector 31, Gurugram, under its Kartavya programme.

Advertisement

The initiative brings technology-enabled health screening closer to communities, enabling people to undertake essential health checks and identify potential health risks at an early stage. The kiosk will enable screening across more than 70 health parameters, including diabetes, cardiac health, anaemia, kidney, lung and respiratory health, maternal health and other key indicators.

Advertisement

The inauguration at Gudha was attended by Mrs. Suman Saini, Vice President, Haryana State Council for Child Welfare; Shri Kailash Saini; Dr. Krishankant, SMO; Dr. Soniya, In-charge, PHC Gudha; and Shri Surjeet Singh, Sarpanch, Gudha. At the Polyclinic, Sector 31, Gurugram, Shri Mukesh Sharma, MLA, Gurugram, and Dr. Lokveer Singh, CMO, Gurugram, joined the inauguration. Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee and President, M3M Foundation, along with the M3M Foundation team, was present at both locations.

The kiosks are aimed at strengthening the existing primary healthcare ecosystem by making preliminary screening more convenient and accessible. By enabling early identification of health concerns, the initiative can help community members seek timely medical advice and appropriate care. The Foundation’s approach focuses on bringing preventive healthcare closer to people rather than limiting healthcare access to treatment after illness occurs.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Payal Kanodia, M3M Foundation, said, “A healthier India begins with access to timely screening and preventive care. Through these Health Check-up Kiosks, we aim to bring technology-enabled healthcare closer to communities and make essential screening more accessible. This is a step towards building healthier and more empowered communities in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.” The initiative also strengthens collaboration between M3M Foundation and the local health authorities, with the Foundation working alongside the existing healthcare system to extend the reach of preventive screening. At both locations, the inauguration marked the formal commencement of the initiative and collaboration with the respective health departments.

For communities, the availability of technology-enabled screening at healthcare facilities such as PHCs and polyclinics can support a stronger culture of early detection, preventive care, and timely medical consultation. The initiative is part of M3M Foundation’s broader work under Kartavya, which focuses on improving access to quality healthcare, strengthening health awareness and supporting preventive and primary healthcare among underserved communities.

With the inauguration of the two kiosks, M3M Foundation continues to take healthcare beyond access to treatment—towards early detection, prevention, and informed health choices. The initiative represents another step towards healthier communities and contributes to the larger vision of an inclusive and developed India, aligned with the aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047.

About M3M Foundation M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)