M3M Foundation Supports Kamya Bhardwaj Through 'Samudra Se Shikhar Tak' to Take on the Oceans Seven

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 11: M3M Foundation has come forward to support young open-water swimmer Kamya Bhardwaj in her quest to conquer the Oceans Seven, launching ‘Samudra Se Shikhar Tak’ under its Lakshya programme as a dedicated initiative for her historic journey.

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Beginning with the iconic English Channel, Kamya will take on seven of the world’s most challenging open-water crossings in her pursuit of becoming the first Indian woman to complete the Oceans Seven. M3M Foundation will support her throughout this journey and is also launching a donation and partnership campaign, inviting individuals, institutions and organisations to become part of this landmark endeavour.

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The Oceans Seven is considered one of the ultimate challenges in open-water swimming, demanding exceptional physical endurance, mental resilience, technical preparation and the ability to navigate unpredictable currents, temperatures, tides and weather conditions. Kamya enters this challenge with a strong record of endurance, including her world record-setting double crossing of the Palk Strait, swimming from India to Sri Lanka and back non-stop in 18 hours and 15 minutes.

However, ‘Samudra Se Shikhar Tak’ is envisioned as a journey with a purpose far beyond a sporting achievement. Through Kamya’s endeavour, the initiative aims to encourage more girls and women to pursue sport and challenge conventional boundaries; inspire young people to embrace resilience, courage and perseverance; raise awareness about the importance of clean and healthy water bodies; and encourage the next generation of swimmers to dream bigger and pursue excellence.

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The initiative is a reflection of M3M Foundation’s commitment to nurturing exceptional young talent through its Lakshya programme and creating the support systems needed to help ambitious individuals realise their potential. Through ‘Samudra Se Shikhar Tak’, the Foundation will provide comprehensive support for the requirements of Kamya’s campaign, including training, sports science, medical assessments, nutrition, recovery, technical preparation, safety, logistics and international travel.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation, said, “Having been a sportsperson myself, I understand the discipline, challenges and support required to pursue excellence in sport. Women, in particular, need stronger platforms and encouragement to pursue ambitious sporting dreams. Kamya’s Oceans Seven journey is a remarkable example of courage and perseverance, and through ‘Samudra Se Shikhar Tak’, under our Lakshya programme, we are proud to stand behind her and inspire many more young women to believe that no sporting dream is beyond their reach.”

As part of the initiative, M3M Foundation is opening ‘Samudra Se Shikhar Tak’ to public participation through a donation and partnership campaign. Supporters can join the journey as a Journey Partner, supporting the wider campaign; an Ocean Partner, supporting a specific crossing; or a Kilometre Partner, sponsoring one or more kilometres of the campaign. Reinforcing its own commitment to the mission, M3M Foundation will support every fifth kilometre Kamya swims, standing alongside her as she takes on each stage of this extraordinary challenge. Through this collective effort, the initiative seeks to bring people together behind a journey that embodies sporting excellence, women’s empowerment, environmental responsibility and the aspirations of India’s future swimmers.

With the English Channel marking the beginning of her Oceans Seven campaign, Kamya is preparing to take on a challenge that could create a defining moment for Indian open-water swimming.

‘Samudra Se Shikhar Tak’ is not just about reaching the other shore. It is about showing how far courage can take you, and how one extraordinary journey can inspire many more to begin their own.

One swimmer. Seven crossings. A journey to make history.

About M3M Foundation

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.

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