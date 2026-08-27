M3M Foundation Turns Commonwealth Games Glory into a Green Legacy Across Gurugram

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 27: M3M Foundation has completed the plantation of 1,700 trees across Gurugram under its ongoing 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, transforming India's para-sport achievements into a lasting environmental legacy.

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Of these, 700 trees have been planted in honour of seven Commonwealth Games 2026 para medallists, with 100 trees dedicated to each athlete, while another 1,000 trees have been planted in honour of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

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This special tribute forms part of M3M Foundation's larger monsoon commitment to plant over 1 lakh trees across 11 Panchayats in Gurugram and Tauru Block. Through this community-led campaign, the Foundation aims to strengthen green cover while taking the message of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to villages, schools and local communities--encouraging collective responsibility towards a greener and more sustainable future.

The initiative reflects the vision of Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson, Paralympic Committee of India and Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation, to take the celebration of para-sport beyond the podium and create meaningful community impact. By connecting sporting excellence with environmental action, the initiative seeks to turn moments of national pride into a legacy that continues to grow.

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The seven athletes honoured are Sharmila Dhankar, Shilpa Shyla, Jhandu Kumar, Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal, Dilip Manadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil. The 100-tree tributes have been planted in Kadarpur, Ullawas, Ghata, Shikhopur, Ramgarh, Jhund Sarai and Bajghera, respectively. Sharmila Dhankar won Gold in Women's Shot Put F57; Shilpa Shyla won Bronze in Women's Shot Put F57; Jhandu Kumar secured Bronze in Para Powerlifting; Soman Rana won Gold in Men's F57 Shot Put; Shubham Juyal won Silver in Men's F57 Shot Put; Dilip Manadu Gavit secured Gold in the Men's 100m T47; and Mohammed Basil won Silver in the Men's 100m T47.

The plantations saw participation from Sarpanches and local leaders, government officials, government school students and teachers, Gaushala pandits, grassroots athletes and community members. Their participation transformed the drive into a collective celebration of India's para champions while creating shared responsibility towards the environment.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson, Paralympic Committee of India and Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation, said, "Our para athletes have shown the nation that determination can overcome barriers and create extraordinary possibilities. Their Commonwealth Games achievements are moments of immense pride, but their journeys carry a message that reaches far beyond sport."

"My vision is to ensure that the achievements of our para athletes inspire greater inclusion, participation and possibility across society. By planting 100 trees in honour of each of our seven medallists, along with 1,000 trees in honour of PCI, we are taking their stories beyond the podium and creating a living legacy within communities."

"As India moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, progress must be inclusive and sustainable. 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' gives us an opportunity to turn that vision into action--celebrating those who inspire the nation while creating something meaningful for future generations."

As India moves towards the centenary of its Independence, nation-building is also about the legacy we leave behind. These 1,700 trees bring together sporting excellence, inclusion, community participation and environmental responsibility--honouring the India we are today while contributing to the India we aspire to build by 2047.

M3M Foundation will continue to expand this vision through initiatives that connect sport, inclusion, environmental action and community development, ensuring that achievements continue to inspire meaningful action on the ground.

Because a medal celebrates a moment. A tree keeps the legacy growing.

About M3M Foundation

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.

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