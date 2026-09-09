In collaboration with Bal Raksha Bharat, the centres will strengthen community-based support for children and vulnerable migrant families Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Marking seven years of its journey of supporting migrant communities, M3M Foundation’s iMpower programme has expanded its community-based support network with the inauguration of two iMpower Multi-Activity Resource Centres (iMpower-MACs) in Lucknow, in collaboration with Bal Raksha Bharat (Save the Children India).

M3M Foundation inaugurates two multi-activity resource centres in Lucknow The new centres at SBI Colony–Sachivalaya Colony, near Engineering College Chauraha, and Vinayakpuram, Lucknow, were inaugurated by Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee and President, M3M Foundation along with Sanjay Sharma, Director – Resource Mobilization & External Engagement, Bal Raksha Bharat. The centres will provide safe and inclusive spaces for children and adolescents, while facilitating access to education, health, nutrition, child protection, social entitlements and other essential services.

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The collaboration will take the iMpower-MAC model to eight centres across Gurugram, Chandigarh and Lucknow, strengthening community-based support for migrant workers and their families.

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Since its launch in 2019, iMpower has grown from an initiative focused on migrant communities into an integrated support ecosystem. Today, the programme reaches 35+ iMpower Clubs and Resource Centres, connecting more than 5,000+ families, 10,000+ children and 2,500+ women and adolescent girls, while more than 1,000 individuals have been mainstreamed through its interventions. The programme provides support across areas including early childhood care and education, after-school learning, nutrition, digital education and social entitlements.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation, said, “Seven years of iMpower have strengthened our belief that migrant families need an integrated ecosystem of support to build secure and dignified futures. The expansion to Lucknow, in partnership with Bal Raksha Bharat, is a step forward in taking this vision to more communities. Every new centre brings support closer to families and creates greater opportunities for children to learn, grow and thrive.” The two Lucknow centres will serve communities facing challenges including irregular school attendance, school dropouts, child labour, risks of child marriage and limited access to essential services. The SBI Colony–Sachivalaya Colony centre will serve approximately 350 households and 1,650 community members, including 520 children, while the Vinayakpuram centre will cater to around 200 households and 1,200 community members.

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The expansion reinforces iMpower’s growing focus on partnership-led, family-centric and community-based solutions, bringing together expertise and resources to create safer, more inclusive and resilient communities.

About M3M Foundation M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.

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