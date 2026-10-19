M3M Foundation’s Seva Campaign Reaches Over One Lakh People in a Month

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 19: From health check-ups to blood donation, heartfelt conversations with senior citizens to support for children, and community meals to a commitment to a de-addiction society, M3M Foundation’s month-long Seva campaign reached more than one lakh people, spreading the message of service and community participation. The campaign concluded on 16 October with ‘Seva Diwas’, marking the 60th birthday of the Foundation’s Trustee, Shri Roop Bansal.

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Launched on 17 September, the birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the campaign featured activities related to health, nutrition, dignity and social awareness. Partner organisations and associates of M3M Foundation from across the country participated in the concluding celebration. Their participation made the occasion a celebration of shared responsibility towards society and collective effort.

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Health and Safety Services for Workers

During the campaign, special attention was given to the health of construction workers, security personnel, sanitation workers, drivers, horticulture staff and other support staff. Health camps provided general health, eye and dental check-ups, medical consultations and basic medicines as required.

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Through blood donation camps, employees and associates contributed to efforts to save lives. Activities such as first-aid training and tetanus vaccination highlighted the importance of workplace safety and prevention. ‘Sehat Ki Potli’, containing useful health and hygiene supplies, and ration kits providing nutritional support to people undergoing treatment for tuberculosis were also distributed.

De-addiction Movement: From Healthy Individuals to a Healthy Society

The campaign also included a de-addiction movement. It spread awareness about staying away from substance abuse, adopting a healthy lifestyle, and promoting the well-being of families and communities.

This initiative drew attention not only to health but also to the effects of substance abuse on families and society. In particular, it highlighted the importance of a positive lifestyle, mutual support and a substance-free environment among young people and worker communities.

Time, Respect and Belonging for Senior Citizens

With the spirit of ‘A Day Dedicated to Our Loved Ones’, meals and warm conversations were organised with senior citizens, including those living in old-age homes. Volunteers listened to their stories, shared experiences and provided useful items according to their needs.

These activities focused on caring for senior citizens, understanding their loneliness and strengthening human connection. Engagement and support for children and students with visual impairments were also important parts of Seva Diwas.

Shared Meals and the Dignity of Every Individual

Bhandaras and food distribution were organised at various M3M locations to share happiness with workers, support staff and nearby communities. Efforts were also made to deliver food packets to people who could not reach community meal locations.

Food, clothing, blankets and daily-use essentials were provided to families living on footpaths and other people in need. Every activity placed the dignity and respect of those receiving assistance at its centre.

Partners from Across the Country Become Part of the Celebration of Service

The presence of representatives from partner organisations and associates from different parts of the country was a special highlight of the celebration. Organisations working with diverse communities came together on one platform, expressing a shared spirit of service, participation and social responsibility.

Their participation also underscored the relationship between M3M Foundation and its partners, through which support is delivered to people by understanding local needs. The occasion became an opportunity to recognise collective efforts and strengthen the commitment to continue working together.

An Initiative Inspired by Shri Roop Bansal’s Values

Inspired by Shri Roop Bansal’s warm smile, affection for children, respect for senior citizens and deep attachment to family, Seva Diwas extended the feeling of family and belonging to society at large. Sharing happiness with workers, support staff, children, senior citizens and communities on his 60th birthday was at the heart of the celebration.

The month-long campaign, which reached more than one lakh people, showed that service takes many forms: a timely health check-up, nutritious food, awareness about de-addiction, asking a senior citizen how they are doing, or understanding a child’s needs. By bringing these efforts together, M3M Foundation turned a birthday celebration into an opportunity for broad-based public participation.

About M3M Foundation

Established in 2019, M3M Foundation works in the fields of education, skill development, livelihoods, health, sports, environmental conservation and community development. The Foundation works to empower communities based on local needs and partnerships, and to expand their access to development opportunities.

For M3M Foundation, service is not limited to a single day or occasion—every day is Seva Diwas. With this spirit, the Foundation works with more than 60 partner organisations across 21 states, 4 Union Territories and over 1,300 villages in the areas of education, skill development, livelihoods, health, sports, environmental conservation and community development. Through its wide-ranging efforts, the Foundation has reached 5 million people to date.

The special campaign, which ran from 17 September to 16 October, was an extension of this ongoing journey of service. Seva Diwas, organised on Shri Roop Bansal’s birthday, brought renewed energy to this commitment and strengthened the resolve to reach more people with opportunities, support and dignity, in collaboration with partners across the country.

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