M3M Foundation’s ‘Threads of India – Bharat Ka Taana Baana’ Brings India’s Textile Heritage, Fashion and Purpose Together

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 2: From learning directly from traditional weavers and artisans across India to translating those experiences into contemporary fashion, M3M Foundation’s Threads of India – Bharat Ka Taana Baana brought together craft, culture, sustainability and women’s empowerment at an exclusive ‘Evening of Patronage & Purpose’ at Roseate House, New Delhi. At the heart of the initiative were 32 unique dresses, created by four young women artisans from M3M Foundation’s iMpower Academy for Skills. The collection, titled ‘Ada-e-Hind’, represents a journey that took the young artisans beyond the classroom and into the heart of India’s textile traditions. The evening brought together a glamorous gathering of Delhi’s fashion and social circuit, including Ramola Bachchan, Rina Dhaka, Sunit Verma, Sonal Mansingh, a host of eminent fashion designers, corporate leaders and prominent names from Delhi’s Page 3 fraternity.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Payal Bansal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation, said, “Threads of India is, at its heart, a journey of discovery, learning and opportunity. We wanted our young artisans to experience India’s rich craft traditions not merely through a classroom, but by meeting the people who have preserved them across generations and understanding the knowledge, skill and stories behind them. What they have created from that experience is a beautiful reflection of our heritage, interpreted through their own imagination and contemporary sensibilities. For us, sustainability goes beyond what we create; it is equally about sustaining skills, livelihoods and the communities that keep India’s extraordinary craft traditions alive and carry them forward”.

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Under the ‘Threads of India 1.0’ initiative, the artisans travelled across different regions of the country, meeting local weavers and craftsmen and gaining a first-hand understanding of the techniques, materials, motifs and cultural narratives that shape India’s diverse textile heritage. Their exposure to these traditional practices became the foundation for developing the 32 contemporary creations, bringing together traditional knowledge with modern design sensibilities. This collection was first showcased this year at Times Fashion Week 2026, following the success of ‘Dream Weavers 1.0’. Each of the 32 dresses was uniquely designed, with no replicas, reflecting the learning and creative interpretation developed through the artisans’ journey across India.

Threads of India is an extension of M3M Foundation’s work through iMpower Academy for Skills, which has trained 12,000+ youth, with 76%+ youth placed, including 2,000+ young people trained in fashion, stitching and tailoring. The initiative demonstrates how skill development can move beyond training to provide exposure, creative expression, and pathways towards sustainable livelihoods. The larger vision behind the initiative is to create a more meaningful connection between craft preservation and contemporary opportunity. By enabling young women to learn directly from traditional practitioners and reinterpret that knowledge through their own work, the initiative seeks to contribute not only to the continuity of India’s craft traditions but also to the economic empowerment of the next generation of skilled artisans.

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The September 26 evening brought this journey to its culmination. The 32 dresses were presented through a patronage-led auction, inviting guests to support the creations and the larger purpose behind them. Students from Pearl Academy volunteered to drape the mannequins in the exquisite garment collection and thoughtfully accessorise each ensemble, preparing them for the auction. The event positioned patronage as a means of encouraging sustainable craftsmanship while recognising the skill and effort invested in each piece.

A significant highlight of the evening was the launch of the ‘Threads of India’ Coffee Table Book, documenting all 32 creations and the journey behind the collection. The book featured Dr. Payal Bansal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation, alongside the four young artisans, placing the makers at the centre of the story. The evening also witnessed the launch of the official Threads of India song, adding another artistic expression to the initiative’s celebration of India’s textile heritage and its young custodians.

In a gesture of personal support for the initiative, Dr. Payal Bansal Kanodia wore one of the dresses from the collection. Her participation reflected the vision under which Threads of India was conceptualised—to create platforms where young women can showcase their skills while encouraging more conscious and sustainable approaches to fashion. The four young artisans were also felicitated during the evening for their contribution to the collection, recognising their journey from skill training to creating a collection presented on a national fashion platform.

With Threads of India – Bharat Ka Taana Baana, M3M Foundation seeks to build a bridge between India’s living craft traditions and the aspirations of its young generation—where traditional knowledge becomes a source of learning, skill becomes a pathway to livelihood, and fashion becomes a platform for purpose.

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