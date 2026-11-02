Maa Kauvery Launches Breast Clinic in Trichy, in Line with the 'Vaanga Amma Kitta Paesalam' Campaign

A dedicated all women specialists team offering complete breast care under one roof

Trichy, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

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Maa Kauvery, Trichy, launched the Kauvery Breast Clinic, a one-stop centre with all women surgeons and consultants, designed to put patients at ease throughout their consultation and treatment. The centre was inaugurated by actress Gautami. The launch follows the hospital’s ‘Vaanga Amma Kitta Paesalam’ campaign, which encourages women to speak openly about breast health and seek timely care, so that conversations at home lead to early action. The clinic opens during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, embracing the 2026 global theme, “Every story is unique, every journey matters,” with a patient-centric approach that addresses each woman’s individual concerns at every stage of life.

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Actress Gautami inaugurated Kauvery Breast Clinic in Maa Kauvery Trichy, a one-stop centre by women surgeons and consultants encouraging women to speak about breast health

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, with an estimated 2.4 million women diagnosed and 694,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. In India, it accounts for over 190,000 new cases a year, nearly 14% of all cancers.

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Women seeking breast care often need to visit multiple doctors and centres for consultations, imaging, biopsies and specialist opinions. This can prolong the wait for answers and add to the anxiety surrounding symptoms such as breast pain, nipple discharge or a lump. Many women are also uncomfortable discussing these concerns with, or being examined by, male healthcare providers, which can make them delay seeking help. Women with a family history of breast cancer may also need guidance on their individual risk and screening needs. The Kauvery Breast Clinic brings these services together, offering a single point of access for assessment, treatment and ongoing support.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. D. Senguttuvan, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Maa Kauvery, Trichy said, “Every woman, at every stage of life, should be able to talk about her breast health openly and get clear answers without delay. Too often, women move from one doctor to another for a consultation, a scan or a biopsy, and the wait for clarity becomes the hardest part. The Kauvery Breast Clinic has been created to change that. Whether it is a young woman worried about a lump, someone who wants to understand her family risk, a woman with pain or discharge she wants checked, or someone exploring reconstructive or cosmetic options, she will find the right specialists, the right technology and a team of women who understand her concerns, all under one roof. We are proud to bring this centre to Trichy.”

The Kauvery Breast Clinic offers a complete range of services, including screening and early detection, evaluation and treatment of benign breast diseases, genetic risk assessment and screening, oncoplastic and breast reconstructive surgery, breast cosmetic procedures, and psychological support and rehabilitation, along with diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer where needed. Care is delivered by a team entirely led-by women surgeons and consultants across breast surgery, radiology, pathology, oncology, gynaecology and psychology. This makes space for the patients to discuss sensitive concerns, undergo examinations and receive treatment in a comfortable and reassuring environment at every step.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Megha B, Consultant Breast Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Trichy, said, “Breast health should never take a backseat because of fear, embarrassment or hesitation. A comfortable and supportive environment can make a significant difference in encouraging women to seek medical advice at the right time. At the Kauvery Breast Clinic, our all-women team is committed to ensuring that every patient feels confident discussing her concerns and understands the care available to her. By making breast health conversations more approachable and accessible, we hope to encourage more women to prioritise regular check-ups and seek timely medical attention when they notice any changes.”

With the launch of the Kauvery Breast Clinic, Kauvery Hospitals reaffirms its commitment to bringing comprehensive, compassionate and coordinated breast care to the women of Trichy and the surrounding region.

About Kauvery Hospital

Kauvery Hospital is a leading multi-specialty healthcare provider in India, recognized for its commitment to clinical excellence, patient-centric care, and advanced medical infrastructure. The hospital group operates a network of twelve hospitals across six key locations - Trichy, Chennai, Salem, Hosur, Tirunelveli, and Bengaluru - and employs over 11000 healthcare professionals. Serving millions of patients annually, Kauvery Hospital is dedicated to delivering high-quality secondary and tertiary care, supported by a strong focus on innovation, clinical outcomes, and continuous advancement in healthcare delivery.

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