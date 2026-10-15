PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 15: This Pujo, Maaza®, India's homegrown iconic mango drink, is bringing Bengal's tradition of aamontron, or invitation, to life through Maaza Aamontron. Drawing inspiration from the traditional mango leaf toran that adorns Bengali doorways during auspicious occasions, the initiative celebrates the spirit of homecoming and hospitality through a festive installation at the heart of Pujo celebrations.

Advertisement

In Bengali households, the aamra pallav, a toran made with mango leaves, symbolises auspicious beginnings and a warm welcome to those who arrive. Taking inspiration from this familiar household ritual, Maaza is reimagining the traditional toran as a festive gateway, connecting the brand's mango identity with a cultural practice deeply rooted in Bengal.

Advertisement

As part of Maaza Aamontron, visitors can experience the installation at Dum Dum Tarun Dal from 14 to 20 October 2026. The experience brings the traditional mango leaf toran into the public celebration, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with a familiar Bengali custom in a new setting.

The initiative also brings a thoughtful approach to festive décor, with Maaza using a compostable material for its torans. This allows the festive installation to celebrate Bengal's traditions while considering sustainability beyond celebrations.

Advertisement

Sunainika Singh, Senior Director, Marketing - Nutrition, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, "Pujo brings in the essence of homecomings, community and the warmth with which Bengal welcomes everyone. The mango leaf toran is a beautiful expression of this spirit, marking auspicious beginnings and extending an invitation to all who arrive. With Maaza Aamontron, we wanted to bring this familiar tradition into the larger canvas of Pujo. We have also explored how sustainable material innovation can be part of the festive experience, considering the life of an installation beyond the celebrations."

Extending this spirit of welcome beyond the installation, Maaza will also bring the invitation to readers across West Bengal through a full-page invite in a prominent regional newspaper, inviting them to be part of the Pujo celebrations.

About Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)