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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Marking National Handloom Day, the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA) successfully celebrated the "My Handloom, My Pride" movement through 'Weaves on the Runway - The Handloom Fashion Spectacle', a grand initiative dedicated to India's rich handloom traditions and the invaluable contribution of weavers, artisans, designers, and homegrown brands. The event reflected MACCIA's continued commitment to promoting India's traditional industries while preserving the country's rich cultural heritage.

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With a legacy spanning over 100 years, MACCIA has consistently championed industry, commerce, agriculture, and entrepreneurship in Maharashtra. Through the "My Handloom, My Pride" initiative, showcased through Weaves on the Runway, the Chamber highlighted the significance of India's handloom sector, encouraged greater appreciation for handcrafted textiles, and reinforced the need to create stronger market opportunities for artisans by bringing heritage crafts into the mainstream.

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The event featured a series of engaging activities that celebrated the diversity and craftsmanship of Indian handlooms, including a Fashion Showcase featuring traditional and contemporary handloom creations, an exclusive Designer Ramp Walk celebrating handloom excellence, a Handloom Exhibition connecting artisans with industry stakeholders, immersive Handloom Installations paying tribute to India's weaving heritage, and a special Weavers' Felicitation Ceremony honouring the craftsmen and women who continue to preserve India's centuries-old textile traditions.

The celebration was graced by several distinguished dignitaries including Ms. Farhana Ahmed Chowdhury , Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Mumbai; Ms. Nidhi Choudhari, IAS and Director, National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA); Sabira Fernandes, Marketing, Media and Communications Faculty, School of Fashion, Whistling Woods International; MACCIA; Dr. Dhanashri Hardas, Vice President, MACCIA; Shri Ravindra Mangave, President, MACCIA; Vedanshu Patil, Managing Committee Member,; and Amruta Joshi, GC Member, MACCIA.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr. Dhanashri Hardas, Vice President, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA), said:

"National Handloom Day is not only a celebration of India's extraordinary weaving traditions but also an opportunity to recognise the artisans who have preserved these crafts for generations. As MACCIA continues its century-long journey of supporting industries and enterprises, we are proud to champion India's handloom sector by creating platforms that celebrate craftsmanship, encourage sustainable fashion, and open new opportunities for our weaving communities. India's handloom heritage is a national treasure, and preserving it is a collective responsibility."

Ms. Farhana Ahmed Chowdhury, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Mumbai, said:

"Handloom is much more than a textile tradition; it is a reflection of our history, culture, and the communities that have carried these skills forward across generations. India and Bangladesh share a strong heritage of weaving and craftsmanship, making celebrations like 'Weaves on the Runway' especially meaningful. I congratulate MACCIA for bringing together artisans, designers, and industry stakeholders on a platform that gives greater visibility to our traditional crafts and encourages their continued growth and preservation."

The event brought together designers, artisans, entrepreneurs, policymakers, industry leaders, students, fashion enthusiasts, and members of the business community, creating a collaborative platform to celebrate India's textile legacy while showcasing the relevance of handloom in today's fashion and business ecosystem.

The initiative received valuable support from several leading institutions and organisations. Union Bank of India partnered as the Banking Partner, while Whistling Woods International and the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) extended institutional support. The celebration was further strengthened by partner organisations including The Calling Yatra, Kulswamini Paithani, Bee Enterprises by Ankita Sule, and Tisser, whose association helped make the event a memorable tribute to India's handloom heritage.

Through the "My Handloom, My Pride" movement, brought alive through Weaves on the Runway, MACCIA reaffirmed its commitment to preserving India's traditional crafts, empowering artisan communities, encouraging sustainable fashion, and building stronger collaborations between industry and the handloom ecosystem. The event concluded on a high note with a renewed call to support India's weavers and embrace the "My Handloom, My Pride" movement, ensuring that the country's timeless weaving traditions continue to thrive for generations to come.

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