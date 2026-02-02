NEW DELHI, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach Travel Solutions Limited (BSE: MACHLTD), a publicly listed technology-enabled travel solutions company in India, has been featured as one of the 'Leading SMEs of India' in Dun & Bradstreet India's report titled 'Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2026'.

The recognition was announced with the release of the report on September 29, 2026, and marks an important milestone in the Company's journey as it continues to strengthen its position in India's travel and tourism industry.

Advertisement

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, Mach Travel Solutions Limited, said:

Advertisement

"We are pleased to be featured among the 'Leading SMEs of India' in Dun & Bradstreet's Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2026. This recognition is encouraging for us as we continue to build and strengthen the organisation for its next phase of growth.

I would like to thank our clients, partners and entire team for their continued trust and contribution to our journey. Our focus remains on strengthening our capabilities and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Advertisement

The recognition reflects the progress made by the Company over the years and provides further encouragement as it continues to pursue its long-term strategic objectives across the travel solutions sector.

About Mach Travel Solutions Limited

Mach Travel Solutions Limited (formerly Mach Conferences and Events Limited) is a publicly listed technology enabled travel solutions company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: MACHLTD). Incorporated in 2004, the Company provides technology-enabled end-to-end travel solutions across Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects.

The Company has a strong pan-India presence with offices in Noida, New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad, and is accredited by and associated with leading national and international travel associations, including IATA, GBTA, PATA, IATO, ADTOI, OTOAI, SKÅL International, JATA, ICPB, EGAC and NIMA. For more information, please visit https://www.machtravelsolutions.com.

The Company is also developing its B2C Online Travel Agency platform, Machtravel.com, as part of its strategy to build a comprehensive travel ecosystem. Machtravel.com is currently in public beta and brings together Flights, Hotels, Holidays, MICE, Cruises and Visa services on a single digital platform.

Contact Details

Mach Travel Solutions Limited

Mrs. Swati Aggarwal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Email: compliance@machtravel.com

Website: https://www.machtravelsolutions.com

Safe Harbour

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Travel's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance.

Mach Travel Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future/likely events or circumstances.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)