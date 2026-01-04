DT
PT
Home / Business / Macro environment for Indian equities appears stable in 2026: Report

ANI
Updated At : 01:35 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The broader macro environment for Indian equities appears stable as one looks ahead to 2026, according to a report by ICICI Prudential Alternate Investments. Corporate balance sheets are healthier, and early signs of an earnings recovery are becoming more visible across sectors, it has asserted in the 'Outlook 2026: Beyond Narratives' report.

"However, after an extended market cycle and a rerating across many parts of the market, much of this macro and earnings optimism is already reflected in valuations. In this context, broad-based, index-led returns are likely to be more measured going ahead," the report read.

As Indian equities transition into a more mature phase of the market cycle, the opportunity set remains attractive, but outcomes are likely to be driven by informed stock selection rather than narratives, it noted.

"We believe going ahead, execution is likely to trump narratives, and disciplined micro research is likely to outweigh broad macro views," it has noted.

As one heads into the second quarter of this century, India's economy appears to be in a "good shape."

The demographic dividend, with a large working-age population entering the workforce, positions India favourably relative to most other economies facing ageing populations, the report noted.

Capital flows from overseas investors have been lower than in history, but given the growth setup, it has the potential to attract foreign net inflows, it has asserted.

The fiscal stance of the Government is on a consolidation path and heading in the right direction.

"Corporate balance sheets are in better shape, which is encouraging as well. Between FY19 and FY25, the operating cash flows, PAT and investing cash flows have grown at a CAGR of 18%,15% and 14% respectively as against the single digit growth in the FY12 to FY19 period."

Given this backdrop, ICICI Prudential Alternate Investments sees a case for the Indian economy to grow at a higher pace, with inflation also normalizing from previously subdued levels.

"What could act as a catalyst is the improvement in geopolitics and the trade relations between India and its major trading partners (US, China, Europe etc.). These factors have the potential to improve sentiment and can position India favorably in new supply chains that are emerging," the report read. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

